Lightweight Ballistic Materials Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 6% through 2031

Rising demand for ballistic composites in personal protection due to their lightweight & high strength properties is a major driver for the growth of the marketROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact.MR, the ballistic composites market was valued at around US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020, and is projected to expand 1.7X to top US$ 2.5 Bn by 2031. Increasing need and demand for lightweight, comfortable, and high strength protective equipment, mass production of ballistic fibers, and growing demand for environment-friendly components are factors expected to drive market expansion at a CAGR of above 6% through 2031.
Key Market Segments in Ballistic Composites Industry Research
Matrix
Polymer Matrix Composites
Polymer-Ceramic
Metal Matrix
Fiber
Aramid Fibers
UHMPE
Glass
Application
Vehicle Armour Ballistic Composites
Body Armour Ballistic Composites
Helmets and Face Protection Ballistic Composites
The latest industry analysis and survey on Ballistic Composites provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Ballistic Composites market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.
This report gives you access to decisive data such as:
Demand of Ballistic Composites Market & Growth drivers
Factors limiting Ballistic Composites market growth
Current key trends of Ballistic Composites Market
Market Size of Ballistic Composites and Ballistic Composites Sales projections for the coming years
The report also offers key trends of Ballistic Composites market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Ballistic Composites market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.
Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Ballistic Composites Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Ballistic Composites Market.
Why is Demand for Ballistic Composites Rising in Personal Protection?
Rising demand for ballistic composites in personal protection due to their lightweight and high strength properties is a major driver for the growth of the market. Soldiers are now better protected against new ballistic threats, and the overall weight of body protection has been reduced while comfort has increased.
New military vehicles are no longer purely armoured with steel, and are instead lined with lightweight ballistic materials that increase the distance they can travel without refueling, and also improve maneuverability. Lightweight ballistic composites from fiber manufacturing to commercial products and testing helps in reduction of the weight of military vehicles, providing ease and convenience in mobility. This factor will drive market growth over the coming years.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Global ballistic composites market to top US$ 2.5 Bn by 2031.
Aramid fibers are projected to reach around US$ 300 Mn by 2031.
Glass fibers are projected to record above 4% CAGR over the next 10 years.
The market in Japan to record 3% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021- 2031.
China forecast to reach a projected market size above US$ 490 Mn by 2031.
Market in Canada projected to expand at above 4% CAGR over the next 10 years.
The Market insights of Ballistic Composites will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:
Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Ballistic Composites Market
Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Ballistic Composites market and offers solutions
Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints
Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly
Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers
Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Ballistic Composites market .
How is Increasing R&D and Mass Production of Ballistic Composites Stimulating Market Growth?
A lot of research and development on ballistic composites is conducted at the U.S. Army Natick Soldier Research center in collaboration with fiber and ceramics companies, academic institutions, and other entities, with the goal of developing ever-lighter, higher-performance materials that can improve soldiers’ mobility, performance, and comfort.
Ballistic composite layers of fabric are stacked by using only heat and pressure; the outer layers melt and fuse the stack together into flat panels and moulded parts that have very good impact properties.
