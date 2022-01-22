Moldable Bioactive Materials Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 11.3% CAGR through 2031

Market value of the bioactive materials industry increased at around 9.9% CAGR, where revenue was largely dominated by countries such as the U.S.,U.K.,China etc

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newly-released bioactive materials industry analysis by Fact.MR reveals that global revenue from bioactive materials in 2020 was US$ 2 Bn. The industry is likely to expand at a projected CAGR of 11.3% during 2021 – 2031. Bioactive composite materials are expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, accounting for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 1.7 Bn over the next ten years.

Market Segments Covered in Bioactive Materials Industry Analysis
By Material
Bioactive Glass
Bioactive Glass Ceramic
Bioactive Composite Material
Other Bioactive Materials

By Type
Powdered Bioactive Materials
Moldable Bioactive Materials
Granulated Bioactive Materials
Injectable Bioactive Materials

By Application
Bioactive Materials for Dentistry
Bioactive Materials for Surgery
Bioactive Materials for Bioengineering
Bioactive Materials for Other Applications

The latest industry analysis and survey on Bioactive Materials provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Bioactive Materials market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.Need More information about Report Methodology? Key Takeaways from Market Study
Together, North America and Europe command over 65% of global bioactive material revenue, owing to their advanced healthcare infrastructure.
The market in South Asia is expected to witness a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.
Revenue through bioactive glass ceramic is expected to increase 160 BPS during 2021 – 2031.
Powdered bioactive materials account for over two-fifth of global demand; however, demand for injectable bioactive materials is expected to grow at a faster pace.
Together, dentistry and surgery applications make up more than 70% revenue share of bioactive materials.
Top five players manufacturing bioactive materials accounted for 23% market share in 2020. Through the usage of bioactive materials, alongside favouring tissue regrowth, peri-implant traumas can also be avoided.Recent researches on nano-science impart strong indication about the applicability of bioceramics in drug delivery of antibiotic, anti-osteoporotic, and anticancer compounds, owing to their carrier suitability.Considering these implications, bioactive material sales are expected to cross the US$ 6 Bn mark by 2031.Which Region Accounts for the Largest Demand for Bioactive Materials?With an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.2 Bn, North America would remain the most lucrative region for bioactive material manufacturers. The key reason for the highest market share is it highly developed healthcare sector.The dentistry industry in both, the U.S. and Canada is advanced, and uses advanced technologies. The North American dental consumables market stood at US$ 7 Bn in in 2020. Besides, population to dentist ratio in the region has also been on the rise. Dentistry, being one of the core application areas of bioactive materials, is expected to offer significant opportunities over the coming years.