Artel launches Innovative Educational Center in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

At Artel, we know that our employees are the cornerstone of our success, and we are dedicated to creating the conditions for our people to thrive.”TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artel Electronics LLC (Artel), Central Asia’s largest home appliance and electronics manufacturer, has officially opened its Innovative Educational Center in Tashkent. The Center, which will provide training for employees, partners and students, will consolidate and enhance Artel’s staff development capabilities to further strengthen the company’s business.
The Center’s dedicated building at the Artel headquarters in Tashkent is made up of classrooms, laboratories, libraries and research facilities. Courses will be offered in three languages in subjects including IT, languages, engineering and design. Three-dimensional modelling capabilities will allow students to study the company’s factories and production lines in-depth, and the center will also work in close collaboration with the company’s technical specialists at Artel’s Research and Development (R&D) Center.
Representatives of several Uzbek universities and international corporations, including Samsung, attended the Center’s opening ceremony on 23rd December 2021. Lim Jay Ick, First Vice-Rector of Korean Ajou University in Tashkent, the Center’s Director Ganiev Bahtiyor and engineering student Behruz Abduakhatov addressed the audience about the importance of higher education and the introduction of modern educational methodology in Uzbekistan.
Uktam Ablakulov, R&D Director, Artel, stated “It is great pleasure to have opened our Innovative Educational Center, the next step in the ongoing expansion of our staff training capabilities.
At Artel, we know that our employees are the cornerstone of our success, and we are dedicated to creating the conditions for our people to thrive. This center will provide even more opportunities for self-development, training, and collaboration, which will further the careers of our people and better our business and the motivation of our team.”
The new center builds on Artel’s strong activity in training and employee development to date. Over 6,000 team members have benefited from training courses in the company, and all employees are eligible for the recently opened online Artel Academy platform.
Furthermore, Artel is an active partner of several international universities, including the Belarussian State University of Food and Chemical Technology, and the Turkish Yildiz Technical University, as well as domestic universities including the Tashkent State Technical University and the Korean Ajou University of Tashkent. Artel’s growing number of partnerships is evidence of the company’s commitment to contributing to international research and benefiting from the most modern ideas and advanced research and training techniques.
