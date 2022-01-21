Altenew Releases New Paper Crafting Products That Transcend Simple Floral Designs

Altenew's Vintage Galore Altenew's Craft-A-Flower Orion Geranium Altenew's Craft Your Life Project Kit Feathered Lilies Altenew's Build-A-Flower Candystripe Cosmos

When creating releases, we come up with a mood board first, so before we start designing, we have a theme to work on. We then take inspiration from the board when designing the products.” — Lydia Evans (Altenew's Creative Ambassador)

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, January 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altenew , a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative paper crafting supplies, is proud to release its latest collection of products that are sure to excite any paper crafter! These new releases include everything from the company's signature floral layering stamps and dies to the super trendy hot foil plates and 3D embossing folders - all designed with creativity in mind.Every week, Altenew delights its customers with a new product from its highly-rated monthly subscription series. Known for its floral stamps, Altenew’s monthly subscription series celebrates the beauty of flowers in every color, shape, size, or form. Included in this series are Build-A-Flower (released every 1st of the month), Craft-A-Flower (released every 7th of the month), and Paint-A-Flower (released every 22nd of the month). Each series highlights a different flower every month and is designed to help crafters easily create beautiful instant handmade cards, scrapbook pages, DIY home decor, and more! The most recent addition to this bestselling series, Craft Your Life Project Kit (released every 12th of the month), is another tremendously successful innovation for this company. For crafters who want to get a taste of this monthly subscription series at a more affordable price, Altenew offers the Mini Delight series (released every 15th of the month). Featuring a mix of floral and non-floral designs, these 2-in-1 sets are small, adorable, versatile, and pack a punch!Along with its floral-themed subscription series, Altenew continues to inspire with its monthly releases of stamps, dies, inks, stencils, embossing folders, and other essential paper crafting supplies. Altenew’s Vintage Galore Collection kickstarted 2022 and promised a year full of one-of-a-kind and exquisite products with an Altenew twist. Inspired by different decades, this new collection exudes glamour and elegance with modern vibes.“When creating releases, we come up with a mood board first, so even before we start designing or drawing, we have a theme to work on. We then take inspiration from the board when designing the products,” Altenew’s Creative Ambassador, Lydia Evans, shared. “Sometimes we may go a little off the theme, but all in all, the products in the release will all fit the theme.”With every release, Altenew’s goal is to help the everyday crafter create extraordinary handmade projects with little to no effort. The team behind Altenew believes that anyone can craft with a bit of guidance, inspiration, and the right products. The company took its trademark floral layering stamps with matching dies to the next level by adding coloring stencils, 3D embossing folders, and hot foil plates that all work well on their own or coordinate with their respective stamp and die sets.The monthly subscription series that started it all was the Build-A-Flower Layering Stamp and Die Set. This series has been a big hit among card-makers as it allows them to effortlessly create realistic-looking flowers on their handmade projects. This month’s featured flower is the Candystripe Cosmos. The Craft-A-Flower Layering Die Sets were bestsellers from day one! Each die set has been carefully crafted and thoughtfully designed to help transform paper crafting projects from zero to 100. This month’s featured flower is the Orion Geranium. Another highly-anticipated monthly release from Altenew is the Craft Your Life Project Kit!“﻿Our Project Kits have been so popular among crafters!” Lydia Evans remarked. “The kit comprises a 6x8 stamp set, matching dies, a stencil set, and a 3D embossing folder that all work together perfectly. All products can be used by themselves but work so well together.” Feathered Lilies is the latest addition to the fast-growing Project Kit collection.These often-sold-out products are a testament to Altenew’s mission: creating easy-to-use, innovative products that produce marvelous results and will make anyone feel like a true artist. And in true Altenew fashion, each release comes with plenty of project inspiration and ideas in various forms! Blog hops, video hops, Instagram hops, inspiration e-books, layering guides, online card-making classes, and live card-making events via Facebook and YouTube. These sources of inspiration allow customers to see the creative possibilities of each new product.While Altenew has made a name in the crafting community when it comes to floral designs, it works harder to develop outstanding and versatile designs that you won’t see anywhere else. The company ensures that every release is packed with captivating and exciting products that will help anyone see the beauty and joy of crafting.﻿﻿Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs in paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿Visit www.altenew.com today and get started on your crafting journey!

