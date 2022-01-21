Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market: Determined By Market Concentration Rate, New Entrants And Solutions 2028

Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market report is an in-depth analysis study offered which explains necessary aspects like competition, segmentation, and regional growth in excessive detail. As a part of competitive analysis, the analysis study includes through company identification of leading players of the Immune Repertoire Sequencing Industry.

Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. One of the objectives of this report is to identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players. Besides, the least competitive market niches with significant growth potential are also identified. For research methodology, secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check, and final review was utilized.

Immune repertoire sequencing is extensively utilized in biomarker discovery to further develop the achievement rate and cost-effectiveness of rational medication development. For instance, in November 2017, the C3i introduced T cell receptor-beta sequencing administrations in its Biomarker and Diagnostic unit located in Canada. Expanding demand for customized medication, thusly, is expected to help the market growth, as customized medication utilizes a person's genetic profile to direct choices made as to the determination, prevention, and treatment of diseases.

The size of the global immune repertoire sequencing market was esteemed at around US$ 114 million in the year 2017 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of around 5.6% during the market forecast period (2018 - 2026).

Expanding R&D and Requirement for Genomic and Repertoire Sequencing-based Research is expected to Drive Growth of the Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market

Expanding research and development and dispatches of novel products by central members are expected to be the significant main impetus for global immune repertoire sequencing market growth sooner rather than later. For instance, in 2016, ArcherDX, Inc. announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the send-off of Archer Immunoverse sequencing trials at the American Society of Hematology (ASH). Also in 2017, ArcherDX, Inc. introduced Archer Immunoverse B Cell Receptor (BCR) assays to characterize the human B cell repertoire.

As indicated by a study published by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, in 2017, Stanford University researchers applied immune repertoire sequencing to identify infection-related signatures in the immune systems of patients with systemic sclerosis-related pneumonic hypertension (SSc-PAH), an uncommon persistent autoimmune sickness that affects the connective tissue. Therefore, expanding research on this advanced mechanism is assessed to create a favorable environment for market growth.

Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market - Restraints

Challenges in immune repertoire sequencing incorporate distinguishing biological variations from the blunders and the bias introduced in different steps. Conventional and novel bioinformatics techniques, for example, high throughput screening, Haystack Heuristic, and others are not the imprint due's place to unsatisfactory scalability and sensitivity, and limitation in giving sufficient and accurate data. Additionally, the distinctions of data generation and handling in different laboratories alongside the difficulties in the sequencing system are a few key factors, which might hamper the growth of the immune repertoire sequencing market size.

Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market - Regional Insights

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. North America is expected to stand firm on a dominant footing in the global immune repertoire sequencing market, attributable to the high presence of key industry players in the region (counting Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Pacific Biosciences, and CD Genomics). These players are progressively zeroing in on the development of novel technologies for immune repertoire sequencing. For instance, in the year 2017, a U.S.-based organization called 10x Genomics Inc. added 5'Unbiased Enrichment Kit and B-Cell to its immune repertoire sequencing.

Europe is expected to predict a quick growth in the immune repertoire sequencing market. The market in Europe is expected to acquire momentum during the forecast time frame, inferable from ascending in subsidizing by the government bodies to support international innovative projects and marketable innovative products, cycles, and administrations, to cater to unmet clinical needs. In July 2018, Eurostars (a joint program between EUREKA and the European Commission) granted US$ 495,000 to OSE Immunotherapeutic SA's project.

Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market - Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global immune repertoire sequencing market incorporate Takara Bio, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Adaptive Biotechnologies, Atreca, Inc., CD Genomics, Pacific Biosciences, Roche Holding AG, ArcherDX, Inc., Illumina Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

