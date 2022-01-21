Mozambique - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Mozambique Telecom contracts vendor for national 5G rollout

The market is dominated by older technologies, including 3G, though this in itself is still common among countries in the region where the immaturity of the data market has meant that there is little consumer demand for high-end and data-rich applications requiring fast transfers.



This explains the delay in operators providing LTE services. Vodacom Mozambique launched services in October 2018 following the award of its unified telecoms licence in July 2018. This was followed by Movitel in mid-2019, though Mozambique Telecom did not begin to trial LTE until May 2020. In June 2021, the company announced plans to expand the reach of its LTE infrastructure, aiming to provide national coverage.



The company at the same time began trialling 5G services in Maputo. Given the existing capacity within LTE networks, it is not expected that 5G will be launched commercially for some time yet, though the company is preparing itself in readiness.



Key developments:



Mozambique Telecom contracts Huawei to provide national LTE coverage, begins 5G trials;



Tmcel awards Ericsson a five-year contract to upgrade its network and develop m-money services;



Alphabet cancels Project Loon;



Mozambique completes migration from analogue to digital broadcasting;



Regulator completes multi-spectrum auction, imposes MTR cuts;



Vodacom Mozambique secures Unified Telecom License, launches LTE services;



Mozambique joins the Alliance for Affordable Internet, aiming to provide broadband at less than 5% of average monthly income;



