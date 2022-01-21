Digicel restructures debt

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Suriname-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

The latter is part of the Digicel Group, which has had significant financial challenges in recent years. This encouraged the Group in mid-2021 to sell its operations in a number of Pacific island states, thus reducing Group debt.



The state’s revenue is largely dependent on the export of oil, and this dependence is set to grow in coming years following the discovery of new oil fields. To mitigate against this dependence, the government has undertaken a number of schemes to develop economic diversification. The Policy Development Plan 2017 – 2021 specifically refers to the ICT sector’s role in social development, as also in the educational and administrative functions of the country. Access to affordable broadband services nationally is one of the government’s priorities, aimed in part at encouraging social inclusion and in fostering economic growth. Post-pandemic tourism, the agricultural sector, and non-mining related small industries and outsourcing activities are also being encouraged.



To achieve this diversification, the government has acknowledged that the Electronic Communication Act will have to be amended to allow stakeholders in the ICT sector to exploit various opportunities.



Key developments:







Digicel restructures debt by some $1.6 billion;

Telesur’s National Broadband Project is completed;

Telesur launches its 5G network in Paramaribo, markets triple-play offering and high-volume mobile data packages;

Suriname ranked 81st internationally for mobile network speeds and 158th for fixed broadband speeds;

Significant recent gold and offshore oil discoveries to boost economic growth;

Report update includes recent market developments, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, ITU and regulator data to 2020.



Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Suriname-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665