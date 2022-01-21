Hong Kong - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Hong Kong’s telecom sector faces an uphill battle keeping the #1 spot in Asia

The four MNOs and 24 MVNOs have been battered by the Covid-19 crisis and the accompanying travel restrictions, which has resulted in a substantial decline in the otherwise lucrative roaming revenue. Across the board, overall operator revenues are down. But the sector is putting all its energy into expanding its blossoming 5G market with the expectation of increasing its local service revenue as customers take advantage of the fast download speeds to consume more content (and hence bandwidth).



The telecom sector regulator, the Office of the Communications Authority (OFCA), has got in on the act as well, opening up to public consultation on reassigning spectrum from LTE to 5G use. This comes hot on the heels of yet another 5G spectrum auction, making a further 255MHz of spectrum available across multiple bands to supplement an already well-served market. With Hong Kong having one of the world’s highest mobile penetration rates at over 300%, the sector is banking on its sophisticated user base choosing to come along for the ride.



Key developments:



Google and Facebook abandon the Hong Kong leg of the Pacific Light Cable Network following objections by the US Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Defense.



OFCA auctions a further 255MHz of spectrum for 5G use while opening public consultations on reassigning 90MHz of spectrum in the 2.5GHz range from LTE to 5G.



Companies mentioned in this report:



Hong Kong Telecom (HKT), Hutchison Telecom (Hutchison 3), SmarTone, China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK), Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN), i-Cable, HGC Global Communications.



