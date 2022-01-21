Chad - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Chad continues to improve international internet connectivity

Although both operators struggle to generate revenue in a market where customers have little disposable income, they are supported by being local business units of significant regional players.



Both operators have nevertheless seen their subscribers bases increase steadily in recent years. Moov Africa Chad reported a 14.2% increase in the number of mobile subscribers in the year to September 2021.



While Moov and Airtel focus investment in mobile network infrastructure to expand the reach of their 3G and LTE services, there is also tentative investment in fixed-line broadband. Given that the country’s copper network is very meagre, and is largely limited to the capital N’Djamena, there is a business case to develop new fibre rather than bother with upgrading exiting copper. At the end of 2021, Moov announced plans to launch a limited FttP network in N’Djamena during 2022.



This is only a start of a potential development in the fixed-line sector which will be supported by Chad’s increased connectivity to international fibre cables. Chad is participating in the 500km Trans-Saharan Backbone as well as the Central Africa Backbone and other cables. Since mid-2020 the government has funded several ICT projects, including a new national data centre and associated 1,200km fibre network, a 50km metro network in N’Djamena, and an additional 200 mobile towers for Sotel Tchad.



Domestic internet capacity increased from 270Mb/s in 2017 to 5,479Mb/s in 2020. This increase was largely due to the Chad-Sudan link, which also reduced wholesale access costs. In turn the cost for retail access has fallen, which makes connectivity more viable for a greater proportion of the population.



Key developments:



International mobile roaming charges eliminated among Central African Economic and Monetary Community countries;



Moov Chad increases the number of mobile base stations, preps for FttP rollout;



Government approves three-part telecom infrastructure upgrade project as part of the Strategic Plan for Digital Development and Posts 2020-2030;



2021 Finance Law reduces spectrum fees;



N’Djamena - Adré axis fibre link is opened;



Report update includes the regulator’s market updates to 2020, operator data to Q3 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.









