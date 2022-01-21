Niger slowly improves internet connectivity

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Niger-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





Aside from these difficulties, the sale to Zamani Com was also motivated by the poor market environment. However, shortly after the sale, Zamani Com began investing XOF31 billion to upgrade network infrastructure. This has enabled it to fast-track LTE deployment in many areas of the country.



With Niger having very poor fixed-line infrastructure, the mobile market accounts for most voice and data connections. Mobile broadband has been slow to develop thus far, withnetworkshaving been based on GSM and 3G. Thus so the impetus to develop LTE will go far to improving access speeds for consumers.



In addition, the new fibre networks connecting the country to Burkina Faso and Chad will help reduce wholesale prices, and so also the retail price paid by end-users.



Key developments:



15-year LTE licence awarded to Zamani Com,



Orange Niger rebrands as Zamani Telecom,



Regulator again fines the MNOs for poor QoS;



World Bank provides $100 million to facilitate Niger’s digital progress;



Niger adopts free mobile roaming with other G5 Sahel countries;



Report update includes the regulator’s market report to Q3 2021, operator data to Q3 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies covered in this report include:



Niger Telecom (Sonitel, SahelCom), Bharti Airtel (Airtel Niger), Zamani Telecom (Orange Niger), Atlantique Telecom, Moov, Maroc Telecom, Etisalat, African Development Bank.

https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Niger-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Niger-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW



Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665