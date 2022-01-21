Panama - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Panama increases connectivity via the Aurora and Caribbean Express cables

These two operated as a duopoly for many years, holding mobile concessions exclusively. In 2004, Telefónica took over BellSouth’s licence and operations, and the market then became a duopoly between Telefónica and C&WP until the exclusivity period ended in 2007. Soon afterwards, new licences were awarded to Digicel and América Móvil.



Consolidation in the market started with the acquisition of C&WP by Liberty Global. This was followed in 2019 when Tigo Panama (which had started as a provider of fixed-line services) acquired Telefónica’s business in Panama, and so branched into the mobile segment.



In late 2021, Liberty Latin America reached an agreement with América Móvil to acquire Claro Panamá for $200 million. The deal will significantly increase C&WP’s presence and coverage in Panama’s mobile market, and put it on a par with Tigo Panama in terms of market share.



Key developments:



Liberty Latin America reaches agreement with América Móvil to acquire Claro Panamá for $200 million.



Movistar and Cable Onda are rebranded as Tigo.



Panama’s Digital Transformation and Inclusion Strategy Aid Program secures a $350 million loan.



Regulator extends temporary spectrum allocations in the AWS band.



Aurora cable system expected to be ready for service at the end of 2022.



Caribbean Express submarine cable system is launched.









Companies mentioned in this report:



América Móvil, Cable and Wireless Panama, Claro, Cable Onda, FP Telecommunications, Google, Optynex Telecom, Digicel, Ericsson, Huawei, Liberty Latin America (LLA), Millicom International Cellular (MIC), Movistar, Ocean Networks, Tigo Panama.



