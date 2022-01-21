Bag on Valve Technology Market To Reach USD 503.2 Million By 2027 | AptarGroup, Inc., Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A.

Bag on Valve Technology

Global Bag on Valve Technology Market Witnesses Upward Trend with Increasing Investment in R&D

SEATTLE, WA, US, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bag on Valve Technology Market Witnesses Upward Trend with Increasing Investment in R&D , The bag on valve technology (BOV) is a cutting-edge packaging solution that allows for precise dosing.

In terms of revenue, the global bag on valve technology market is expected to reach around US$ 503.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.9 percent over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Market Overview:

Bag-on-valve is a one-way dispensing system that separates the product and propellant. The bag-on-valve system is built around an aerosol spray valve welded to a sealed poly-laminated aluminum bag. It is used for packaging for liquid or viscous products. The gas used in the bag on valve package system is usually Nitrogen or compressed air.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in global bag on valve technology market include, AptarGroup, Inc., Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A., Chicago Aerosol LLC, Exal Corporation, KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Vozice a.s, LINDAL Group Holding GmbH, Precision Valve Corporation, Summit Packaging System, Inc., Shanghai Golden Aerosol Co., Ltd., and TOYO & DEUTSCHE AEROSOL GMBH.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in R&D is expected to propel growth of the global bag on valve technology market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Lindal Group started a new application laboratory for bag-on-valve technologies in Briey, France.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 5:58pm CET, 15 December 2021, there have been 270,791,973 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,318,216 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 13 December 2021, a total of 8,200,642,671 vaccine doses have been administered. The pandemic has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact growth of the global bag on valve technology market.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global bag on valve technology market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2021, Aptar Food + Beverage announced that its recyclable SimpliCycle valve will be launched within new Kraft Heinz Ketchup packaging.

Major players operating in the global bag on valve technology market are also focused on expanding production capabilities to enhance their market share. For instance, in September 2021, LINDAL Group announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art, 12,000 sqm facility in São Paulo, Brazil.

