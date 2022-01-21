3D Printing Digital Battlefield Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 14% CAGR through 2032
North America accounts for approximately 39% of the global sales value of digital battlefields.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital battlefield market is expected to grow at a 14% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, from US$ 35 Bn in 2022 to US$ 129.75 Bn by 2032. AI innovations in digital battlefields in the defense sector will be key to the growth of market players over the coming years.
The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Digital Battlefield gives estimations of the Size of Digital Battlefield Market and the overall Digital Battlefield Market share of key regional segments During Forecast Period.
The Demand of Digital Battlefield Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Digital Battlefield Market development during the forecast period.
Key Market Segments Covered
By Technology
Artificial Intelligence
3D Printing
Internet of Things
Big Data Analytics
Robotic Process Automation
Cloud Computing & Master Data Management
Digital Twin
Blockchain
AR and VR
5G
By Application
Warfare Platforms
Cyber Security
Logistics & Transportation
Surveillance & Situational Awareness
Command & Control
Communication
Health Monitoring
Simulation & Training
Combat Simulation and Training
Command and Control Training
Design and Manufacturing
Predictive Maintenance
Threat Monitoring
Real-Time Fleet Management
Electronic Warfare
By Platform
Land-based Digital Battlefields
Military Fighting Vehicles
Unmanned Ground Vehicles
Weapon Systems
Headquarter and Command Centers
Dismounted Soldier Systems
Naval Digital Battlefields
Naval Ships
Submarines
Unmanned Maritime Vehicles
Airborne Digital Battlefields
Combat Aircraft
Helicopter
Special Mission Aircraft
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Space Digital Battlefields
CubeSat
Satellites
By Installation
New Procurement Digital Battlefields
Upgrades in Digital Battlefields
By Solution
Hardware
Communication Devices
Wearable Devices
Smart Clothing
Exoskeleton
Smart Helmets
Imaging Devices
Display Devices
Tracking Devices
Computer Hardware Devices
Data Distribution Units
Night Vision Devices
RFID
Others
Software
Command & Control Software
Military Situational Awareness
Security Management
Inventory Management
Fleet Management
Weapon Integration
Others
Services
Deployment & Integration
Upgrade & Maintenance
Software Support
Others
We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable Digital Battlefield Market insights to our clients. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.
The latest industry analysis and survey on Digital Battlefield provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Digital Battlefield market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
By installation, new procurement digital battlefields are likely to account for 50% revenue
Space digital battlefield to experience a CAGR of over 16% through 2032
Artificial Intelligence based digital battlefields to hold nearly 16% share in 2022
Hardware based digital battlefield solutions to account for over 2 out of 5 sales
North America to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 23.2 Bn
China to account for nearly 13% of the global digital battlefield market
Global digital battlefield market is expected to be valued at US$ 35 Bn in 2022
The report also offers key trends of Digital Battlefield market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Digital Battlefield market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.
How attractive are Growth Prospects across North America?
Heavy Defense Budget Allocation Encouraging Adoption of Digital Battlefield Solutions
North America accounts for approximately 39% of the global sales value of digital battlefields. The region is expected to offer around US$ 23.2 Bn absolute dollar opportunities from 2022 to 2032. With its strong defense and economic policies, the region is recognized as a key manufacturer, exporter, and user of digital battlefield systems.
The United States' new defense strategy indicates an increase in military spending to include advanced capabilities in the US Army's existing defense systems to counter incoming threats. Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon Technologies Corporation are among the leading manufacturers and developers of AI systems in the U.S.
The Market insights of Digital Battlefield will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:
Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Digital Battlefield Market
Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Digital Battlefield market and offers solutions
Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints
Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly
Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers
Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Digital Battlefield market .
Key Market Drivers Shaping Growth of the Digital Battlefield Industry
Rising Deployment of 5G Infrastructure for High-Speed Data Collection
The high capability of 5G technology, which can support over 1 million devices in a square kilometer range, will push the demand for digital battlefield products across the globe. Multiple devices including military devices embedded with smart sensors can be connected to each other using 5G network.
All autonomous systems or platforms for the digital battlefield, such as armored vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles, can work on a 5G connection through which data is transferred at high speeds in real time. This data is interpreted, received by the systems through the network, and used by autonomous platforms to take action.
With a network that has higher speed and low latency, such systems will work more efficiently. For instance, the communication between an unmanned aerial vehicle and its controller will be quicker and more efficient through a 5G network than on current communication systems.
Reliance on Satellite-based Geospatial Analytical and GIS Tools for Faster Detection of Threats
The Geographical Information System (GIS) is a widely recognized visualization tool offering data in graphic form, convenient for communicating complex information through digital battlefield devices in military combat operations.
The integration of GIS and GPS can provide location and visualization aspects for defense forces and can be effectively utilized by the surveillance systems used in digital battlefield.
GIS and GPS integrated digital battlefield systems can also offer real time location and status of enemy assets. Several countries across the globe are modernizing their military systems to cope with the rapidly transforming digital battlefield scenarios.
