DMM Energy Establishes Essential Partnerships in Alberta
RED DEER, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DMM Energy is pleased to announce they are working hard to establish essential partnerships to further grow and expand. These partnerships are designed to improve their quality of service to their customers.
The company recently reached an agreement with John Deere Financial to make it easier for farmers to finance the fuel they need with a no payment, no interest program. They have also partnered with Farmers of North America for a community support program that puts $40,000 back into the local community. DMM Energy is working toward a partnership with CXN360, an agricultural exchange group. This partnership is still in negotiations and could occur as early as February or March of 2022.
DMM Energy is proud to provide the fuel services their customers in Alberta need to keep their equipment running, so they can complete jobs for their customers. Their goal is to give their customers the best experience possible with all the fuel types they need at the best rates.
Anyone interested in learning about how their essential partnerships help Alberta customers can find out more by visiting the DMM Energy website or by calling 403-346-2589.
About DMM Energy: DMM Energy is a full-service fuel company built by combining three established companies throughout Canada, including Doak’s Bulk Fuels, Morgan Fuels, and Marsollier Petroleum. The company has earned a reputation for high-quality customer service and doing everything they can to give their customers the fuel and related products they need. They are dedicated to growing their company to continue providing the service their customers deserve.
Company: DMM Energy
Address: 8132 Edgar Industrial Close
City: Red Deer
Province: Alberta
Country: Canada
Postal Code: T4P 3R4
Telephone number: 403-346-2589
Elmar
DMM Energy
+1 403-346-2589
info@dmmenergy.ca
