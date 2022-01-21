Automotive Cross Car Beam Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast To 2030 : Faurecia, CIE Automotive, Hwashin

Automotive cross car beam market opportunity analysis & industry forecast from 2021 to 2030. The global market segmented by vehicle, type, sales, and region.

A cross car beam is a closed steel or aluminum chamber that increases the structural coherence of the vehicle, offering resistance to lateral impacts sustained along sides of the vehicle. Cross car beam is an integral part of a vehicle, which make a crucial contribution to the safety and stability of vehicles. It also holds the airbags, the steering wheel, and the entire dashboard of the vehicle. Cross car beams enhance the safety of occupants in the vehicle by absorbing the impact energy of a side crash, lowering passenger compartment vibrations, reducing steering wheel dislocation and providing better control and support to the steering wheel.

The key players analyzed in the report include Faurecia (France), CIE Automotive (Spain), UNIPRES Corporation (Japan), ElringKlinger (Germany), Inteva Products (USA), Tower International (USA), DURA Automotive Systems (USA), Shiloh Industries (USA), Hwashin (Korea), Alpha Metal (Japan).

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted growth of the global auto part industry. Break in supply chain and delay in manufacturing due to imposition of strict rules by governments has led to huge revenue losses for original equipment manufacturers. Even post pandemic, equipment manufacturers are facing issues such as lack of personnel, which results to low production and shortage of cross car beam in the market. Shortage of cross car beam is impacting the overall automobile market supply chain. However, the automotive cross car beam market is expected to recover and cater to the market demand in the future.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in production of vehicles due to increase in per capita income is a key factor driving the global cross car beam market.

However, disruption in supply chain and production due to pandemic across the globe has contracted the automobile industry, consequently cross car beam market also seems to be hampered by it.

Demand for lightweight vehicles is increasing globally, thus development of ultra-lightweight cross car beam can play a significant role in decreasing the weight of vehicle which can act as an opportunity for future.

Market Trends

Decrease in weight of vehicles

Automotive component manufacturers are intensively focusing on decreasing the overall weight of vehicles and components associated with vehicles, without compromising strength and safety. Manufacturers are emphasizing the use of alternative lightweight composites in the manufacturing process to serve such demands and are designing and producing high-performance vehicle components within a specific weight limit. Such as, Faurecia SA is focusing on developing cross car beams that comprises of carbon fiber. The development of such lightweight and high-strength materials and profiles is anticipated to boost automotive cross car beam market growth across the world.

Safety associated with cross car beam

T-bone accidents or Side-impact car crashes, involve at least one vehicle that is impacted on the side. Such accidents generally occur at places where most of the vehicles are moving perpendicular to each other. For instance, junctions and parking lots. Cross car beams enhance the safety of occupants by absorbing the impact energy of a side crash by reducing steering wheel dislocation, lowering passenger compartment vibrations, and providing better control and support to the steering wheel. They are designed to support vehicle steering column, HVAC system, instrumental panel, airbags and dashboard. This Enhanced safety offered by cross car beams will lead global automotive cross car beam market towards growth.

