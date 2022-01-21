Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Report 2022, Detailed In New Research with top players | AbbVie, Bayer AG Pfizer

Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market

The most common hormone therapy in the male population is low testosterone therapy or Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT). It is composed of neutralizing the consequences of declined movement in the gonads or hypogonadism. Hypogonadism among the male population is a clinical syndrome, which falls the testes for delivering physiological testosterone levels. Hypogonadism among the male population may occur due to the issue with the testes or secondary due to a problem with the hypothalamus and pituitary glands. The primary phase of hypogonadism is occurred due to chemotherapy, genetic deformity, orchitis, testicular trauma, or radiation therapy, while the second phase of hypogonadism is occurred due to hereditary anomalies of the hypothalamus and pituitary glands.

Likewise, operational reasons of hypogonadism are especially attributed to critical psychological or emotional anxiety, nutritive insufficiency or eating disorders, obesity (WHO grade III or IV- BMI > 30), untreated obstructive sleep apnea, drug prescription such as anabolic steroids, androgens, glucocorticoids, opioids, established systemic condition provoked due to aging, Crohn’s disease, diabetes mellitus, HIV, failure of heart, kidney, or lung.

It seems that testosterone replacement therapy is a modern technology for enhancing symptoms of hypogonadism and boosting low testosterone levels. Similarly, the advantages regarding the application of testosterone replacement therapy contain growth in muscle tissues and a general swell in the vitality of the body, along with a notable drop in signs of depressions.

Drivers:

Hypogonadism among the male population is mainly distinguished by less engagement of serum testosterone, driving reduced libido, body and facial hair loss, lowered pale body mass, erectile dysfunction, low bone viscosity, fatigue, general weakness, and anaemia. Hypogonadism among the male population is mainly ignored, even with the signs of several associated symptoms, owing to the fact that the hypogonadism patients frequently neglect the manifestation or they attribute them to an alternate reason such as aging.

The growing majority of hypogonadism among the global male population had anticipated driving the testosterone replacement therapy market growth. Based on the report published in 2016 by the European Association of Urology, in the middle-aged male population, the occurrence of hypogonadism varies from 2.1% to 12.8%. The frequency of low testosterone and symptoms of hypogonadism among the male population aged between 40 to 79 years, ranges from 2.1% to 5.7%, in the European market. Hypogonadism is widespread among the senior male population, obese males, and males with poor health. Likewise, based on the report published in 2016 by the Therapeutics Advances of Urology Journal, in 2011, among the American population, testosterone has evolved into one of the most widely specified prescriptions. This boost resulted in substantial development of testosterone replacement therapy, from US$ 18 million in 1980 to US$ 1.6 billion in 2011, resulting in a five-fold growth.

Several specialists in the market had declared that individuals suffering from type II diabetes mellitus supposed to be associated with lower testosterone levels in the blood. Visceral obesity is a vital reason for insulin antagonism and a critical segment in type II diabetes. The raised overthrow of gastric adipose substances in hypogonadal cases guides for reduced testosterone concentrations. Based on the study report published in 2017 by the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism showed that among 900 male patients with type II diabetes mellitus (T2DM) for evaluating the testosterone deficiency registered that the majority of hypogonadism among T2DM cases was discovered to be 20.7%. Furthermore, the ratio majority of hypogonadism cases with T2DM was average with the most elevated number of patients of the age group 50–59 years.

Restraints:

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized some strict restrictions for the application of testosterone outcomes due to the growing threat caused by negative cardiovascular events that had anticipated interfering with the future testosterone replacement therapy market growth. In February 2018, FDA had updated its policies regarding the testosterone replacement product development, which now requires the change of the labelling for informing the patients regarding the possible hazards of stroke and heart condition.

Likewise, in January 2018 council session, FDA presented the law, requesting testosterone plants to perform a double-blind, post-marketing randomized, placebo-controlled trial for determining the outcomes of the treatment's developing principal negative cardiovascular occurrences, such as myocardial infarction and stroke.

Regional Analysis:

Based on geography, the global testosterone replacement therapy market is divided into North America, Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America. The North American regional market is dominant in the global testosterone replacement therapy market due to the rising population diagnosed with hypogonadism, integrated with a growing majority of testosterone products in the U.S. market. Based on the data findings published in 2017 by the European Association of Urology Journal, testosterone medication movements in the US regional market displayed a hike between 1.8-and 4-fold over the last two decades i.e., from 1997 to 2017. Furthermore, from 2000 to 2011, there was a 4.3-fold growth in testosterone testing corresponded to a 3.7-fold growth in medications.

The regional market in the Asia Pacific region had anticipated displaying a significant rise in the testosterone replacement treatment due to the advanced majority of the hypogonadism in men with class II diabetes mellitus, linked with a high majority of the people affected with diabetes. For instance, based on the data posted in 2017 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas, the number of diabetic patients aged between 20 to 79 years in the Western Pacific and Southeast Asian market was 159 million and 82 million, respectively.

Competitor:

Major companies serving in the testosterone replacement therapy market contain AbbVie, Inc., Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kyowa Kirin International plc, Perrigo Company plc., and Pfizer, Inc.

Major organizations in the global market are committed to product regulatory authorization and novel product release methods for maintaining a competitive situation. The US FDA had cleared the Perrigo Company plc.'s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) in March 2017 to create the hereditary interpretation of Eli Lilly and Axiron topical solution, 30 mg/1.5 mL where, Testosterone topical solution, 30 mg/1.5 mL. While Endo International Inc. is a visionary organization in the global testosterone replacement treatment market, which is employed in establishing new and creative outcomes in the market. Likewise, its subsidiary, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., had launched a Testosterone nasal gel termed NATESTO, the primary nasal gel for testosterone replacement treatment mainly in adult male patients suffering from hypogonadism.

