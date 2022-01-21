Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Hit US$ 256.26 million by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Increase in Prevalence of Cancer Drives Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on "Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product (ccfDNA Tubes, cfRNA Tubes, CTC Tubes, gDNA Tubes, Intracellular RNA Tubes, and Others); Material (Glass and Plastic); Application (In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) and Research); End User (Genetic Diagnostic Labs, R&D Centers, Conventional Diagnostic Centers, and Others)," the market is expected to grow from US$ 79.03 million in 2021 to US$ 256.26 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments. The growth of the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market is primarily attributed due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic tests. However, the lack of skilled professionals leading to inaccurate blood collection for liquid biopsy analysis can hamper the market growth.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 79.03 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 256.26 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 197

No. Tables 111

No. of Charts & Figures 78

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Product, Material, Application, End User

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get sample PDF Copy of Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00019989/

Liquid biopsy is a noninvasive alternative to surgical biopsies, which allows doctors to gain significant information about the detected tumors. Cancer DNA traces detected in a blood sample can reveal which treatments are more suitable for a given patient. The possibility of circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis through liquid biopsy has enabled the development of numerous specialized measurement techniques. In the last few years, there has been a surge in interest in the (pre-) analytical conditions of the liquid biopsy workflow.

Increase in Prevalence of Cancer Drives Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Growth

Health systems across the world are witnessing a substantial increase in the prevalence of cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second-leading cause of mortality worldwide. Moreover, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) states the global cancer burden reached 19.3 million cases and 9.96 million cancer deaths in 2020. According to the data published by the WHO, in 2019, ~9.6 million deaths were caused by cancer across the world. Further, prostate, lung, colorectal, liver, and stomach cancer are the most observed cancer types in men, while breast, colorectal, and cervical cancer are reported more commonly among women.

According to a study published by the National Cancer Institute, in 2021, the incidence of cancer in the US is likely to reach 1.9 million. In the US, ~0.6 million people were anticipated to die due to cancer in 2021. Moreover, as per data published by Cancer Research UK in 2020, ~0.16 million people in the UK die every year due to cancer. The Globocan report published in 2018 stated that there were 911,014 breast cancer cases and 310,577 deaths due to breast cancer in the world,of which 367,900 and 162,468 breast cancer cases were reported in China and India, respectively.

The demand for blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy decreased upon the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The unprecedented impact of COVID-19 has been far-reaching, and it is claimed to have a more severe impact on cancer patients. The restrictive measures imposed to lower the infection rate have profoundly limited the number of patients undergoing cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment. Moreover, a surge in pressure due to the growing rate of hospitalization among COVID-19 patients led to the re-profiling of many hospitals and healthcare departments, including oncology clinics, for treating such patients. According to one of the studies, many diagnostic and treatment procedures were canceled or postponed in the world, which included ~2.3 million cancer surgeries.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Growth Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00019989/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10144

Liquid biopsies are used for diagnosing non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and screening or as a companion diagnostic for other types of cancers such as colorectal, breast, gastrointestinal, prostate, and ovarian. Early prognosis, reduced cost, therapy monitoring, acquired drug resistance, detection of tumor heterogeneity, and patient comfort are the benefits of liquid biopsy over traditional cancer diagnostics approaches, as it eliminates the need for surgery.

Based on product, the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market is segmented into ccfDNA Tubes, cfRNA tubes, CTC tubes, gDNA tubes, intracellular RNA tubes, and others. The ccfDNA segment held the largest share of the market in 2021; moreover, it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 18.9% in the market during the forecast period. The ccfDNA tube is used to collect, store, and transport venous whole blood, as well as to stabilize DNA for extraction, cell-free DNA (ccfDNA) from plasma and genomic DNA (gDNA) from the nucleated cellular fraction. Clinical laboratories can use the ccfDNA tube to stabilize samples when they can't be processed on the same day of collection.

Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

PreAnalytix GmbH; Biocept, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; STRECK; Norgen Biotek Corp; Exact Sciences Corporation; Greiner AG; MagBio Genomics, Inc.; Zymo Research Corporation; Apostle Sciences are a few of the leading companies operating in the blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy market.

Order a Copy of Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00019989/

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/blood-collection-tubes-for-liquid-biopsy-market

More Research: https://galleonnews.com/author/theinsightpartners/