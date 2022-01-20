Province offers wage rebate for impacted industries and extends programs

CANADA, January 20 - The province is launching a new COVID-19 support program for industries impacted by the latest public health restrictions.

The Wage Rebate for Impacted Industries provides a 25 per cent wage rebate on payroll for businesses of impacted industries, such as full-service restaurants and fitness centers, for the period of January 19 to 31, 2022. To review eligibility criteria and apply, visit: COVID-19 Wage Rebate for Impacted Industries.

The Wage Rebate for Impacted Industries can be used in addition to Federal Government COVID-19 supports. For a list of supports, visit: COVID-19 wage and hiring support for businesses.

“We know these restrictions create many challenges for Island businesses and their employees. The goal of this program is to help businesses maintain their staff during the public health restrictions. Over the coming days, I encourage all Islanders to support local in any way you can, a small gesture can go a long way for small businesses during these tough times.” - Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Matthew MacKay

In addition, both the COVID-19 Emergency Payment for Workers and Emergency Income for Self-Employed program have added a new eligibility period extending to January 31, 2022. Individuals who have previously applied for the programs earlier this month may be eligible to apply again. Anyone who received the Emergency Payment for Workers between December 17, 2021 – January 17, 2022, and continues to meet eligibility criteria can now reapply for the second eligibility period that includes January 18, 2022 – January 31, 2022.

The Emergency Payment for Workers program provides a $500 payment to workers and self-employed individuals who have lost income due to the public health restrictions announced since December 17, 2021 and show they have been laid off completely or had their hours reduced by at least 25 per cent. The Emergency Income for Self-Employed provides up to $300 a week for self-employed Islanders who are unable to access federal support programs.

Media contact: Hillary MacDonald Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture 902-394-6368 hpsmacdonald@gov.pe.ca