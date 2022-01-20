Expanding support for education and early years

CANADA, January 20 - The province is expanding child care support as COVID-19 public health measures tighten in Prince Edward Island.

“As we move through this next stage of the pandemic, we recognize that some families are choosing to keep their children home from early years centers to help decrease their risk of exposure. We want to support these parents and their centers." - Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson.

For families who choose to keep their child home from a licensed early learning or child care center, the provincial government will credit the centre with the amount the families would normally pay. This will help ensure centers have the income they need to operate and that families do not lose their child’s registered space. Centers will receive payment directly from the province so parents will not have to apply.

The Child Care Allowance is also being expanded to include families with children infant to school age, who have been negatively impacted by public health restrictions, and for those who choose not to use their regular licensed child care due to COVID-19 and require a private babysitter. Parents or guardians can apply for this Allowance at: Apply for the Child Care Allowance.

The School Age Child Care Allowance, which provides $125 per week per child continues for families with children from 5-12 who require child care while schools are closed to in-class learning.

Families with children attending a licensed school age center do not have to apply for the allowance, and the center will automatically be paid by the province. Families who choose to hire a private babysitter can register online for the Child Care Allowance.

PEI's Emergency Relief to Child Care Centers Program continues. It covers the parent fee at licensed early learning centers during closures due to COVID, in an effort to reduce hardship for families and staff during these heightened times of stress and anxiety.

“As remote learning continues, we also want to assure parents that our respite program, our student support services and our school based substitutes program will continue,” added Minister Jameson. “We know that every family situation is different, and we are trying to meet the needs of all our students during these challenging days.”

Early Years Autism continues to offer virtual services to children and families in the Intensive Behavioural Intervention (IBI) program.

Respite care is in place in schools across the province, providing supports for students with special needs who are currently supported by a school Educational Assistant (EA) or Youth Service Worker (YSW). Parents or guardians who may need this support can email respite@edu.pe.ca for a student in the English school system, or CSLF@edu.pe.ca for a student in the French school system.

School based OT, SLP, school counselors and APSEA services are operating and continue to meet with students both virtually and in person.

School based support programs have restarted today, providing care for any student who is struggling academically or socially. Substitute teachers have been hired to work with students in schools to complete their remote learning curriculum. Student services and teachers have been identifying students who many benefit from this type of support. Parents or guardians can reach out to their school's administrator if they feel their child would benefit from these supports.

“I want to recognize all of our educational staff in schools and the early years sector, as well as parents and guardians who are supporting our children and students. Thank you for your patience and perseverance. We will get through this together,” added Minister Jameson.

