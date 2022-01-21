Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Current and Upcoming Projects, Growth Rate, And Utilization

Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

Plasmid DNA (pDNA) plays a major role in modern healthcare.

Plasmid DNA (PDNA) plays an important role in modern healthcare. Plasmid DNA can be used as a direct therapeutic agent such as for gene therapy or vaccine antigen preparation or indirectly for a range of research applications. These applications include the use of pDNA as a critical starting material for transient transfusions, resulting in the formation of viral-vector structures such as lentivirus or adeno-related viruses (AAV) and monoclonal antibodies.

The size of the Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market was valued at US$ 635.1 million in 2021 and during the estimated period (2021-2028) is likely to witness a CAGR of 23.2%.

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Drivers

Gene Therapy An increasing number of patients are opting for gene therapy and this is a major factor in the growth of the plasmid DNA product market. Gene therapy is a leading field in medical science, promising potential new treatments for patients with a variety of ailments. For example, the adeno-associated AAV2 vectors carried by the therapeutic gene (RPE65) intra-retinal injection improve vision in individuals with congenital amaurosis of labour.

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Opportunities

The demand for innovation in existing production technologies to meet the needs of the right products and its scale is likely to provide a huge growth opportunity to the players in the industry. For example, LakePharma, Inc., a US-based biologics company, began operations of its new cGMP micromanufacturing center in December 2018, for commercial production of plasmid DNA.

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market - Restraints

The potential intrinsic mutagenesis and the high cost of gene therapy are likely to hinder the growth of the global plasmid DNA product market. Developing a manufacturing process for new biotherapeutics is expensive and time-consuming. Plasmid DNA production is a complex process because production scale-up is considered a major challenge and a major barrier to its commercialization. Therefore, increasing challenges in plasmid DNA production are hindering the market growth.

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market – Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is segmented into:

Nanoparticles

Electroporation

Lipid/polymer

Non-viral

Plasmid DNA

Viral Vectors

Adeno-Associated

Lentiviral

Adenoviral

Retroviral

Others

Others

On the basis of Grade, the Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is segmented into:

R&D Grade

GMP Grade

On the basis of Application, the Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is segmented into:

Immunotherapy

Gene Therapy

DNA Vaccines

Others

On the basis of Development Phase, the Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is segmented into:

Marketed Therapeutics

Clinical Therapeutics

Pre-Clinical Therapeutics

On the basis of Region, the Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players performing in the Global Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market are Geneone Life Science, Puresyn Inc., Altogen Biosystems, Genopis Inc., Synbio Technologies, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, Luina Bio Pvt Ltd, Greenpak Biotech Ltd, Lonza, GeneImmune Biotechnology Corp., Biomiga, Delphi Genetics, Cepham Life Sciences, JAFRAL Ltd., Biomay, Akron Biotech, Creative Biogene, GENEWIZ, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Luminous BioSciences (LBS) LLC, Vigene Biosciences, MeiraGTx Limited, LakePharma Inc., Waisman Biomanufacturing, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, PlasmidFactory GmbH & Co. KG, Nature Technology Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Aldevron, VGXI Inc., and Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services*.

