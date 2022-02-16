Cloudbric becomes a member of C-TAS and enhances 'Threat DB' performance

Threat DB image of Cloudbric

Cloudbric announced that they had upgraded the performance of its threat information sharing platform ‘Threat DB’ as Cloudbric joined 'C-TAS'

SEOUL, KOREA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Cloudbric', a Cloud security company, announced that they had upgraded the performance of its threat information sharing platform ‘Threat DB’ as Cloudbric joined 'C-TAS', which is a cyber threat information analysis and sharing system operated by the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA).

Threat information sharing, and constant updates are essential in order to respond to increasingly intelligent cyber-attacks. In response, global companies such as Intel, Symantec, Fortinet, and Palo Alto are jointly forming the cyber threat alliance 'CTA (Cyber ​​Threat Alliance)'.

In Korea, the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) has established a 'C-TAS (Cyber ​​Threats Analysis System)' system since 2015. KISA has been trying to prevent collateral damages and respond to intrusion attacks early caused by the intelligence and advancement of cyber threats in cooperation with domestic and foreign company members.

Cloudbric's 'Threat DB' is a cloud-based threat information sharing platform, which shares threat information collected from Cloudbric security services that applied to 38,000 websites in 94 countries through edge location of 28 regions in 18 countries through blockchain.

through edge locations of 28 regions in 18 countries, threat information collected through its cloud security services applied to 38,000 websites in 94 countries is shared through the blockchain. In addition, Cloudbric will share the information that they collect for public purposes as Cloudbric became a member of C-TAS, while at the same time Cloudbric has become to provide more enhanced security services, such as refining information collected from C-TAS through its machine learning-based analysis system.

Cloudbric CEO, Tae-joon Jeong said, "Cybersecurity crisis that we are facing today has reached an extremely dangerous state through global pandemic situations. In particular, the accumulation and analysis capability of threat information has become the biggest virtue of security companies.

We joined C-TAS as a member company in order to further enhance our ability to respond to threats, and we will mobilize all our security capabilities for public safety with KISA”

Cloudbric Company Overview - We’re determined to make the web safe from cybercrime and hackers.