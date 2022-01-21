Growing Pharmaceutical Industry Is Likely To Provide Abundant Spike To Manual Pressure Calibration Equipment Market
North America Region Accounts For The Highest Demand For Pressure Calibration Equipment Due To The Presence Of Large ManufacturingSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manual Pressure Calibration Equipment Market Forecast and CAGR
According to latest research study by Fact.MR, the Manual Pressure Calibration Equipment market is anticipated to witness a convenient growth rate of more than 6% during assessment period. The high demand from the chemical industries for pressure measurement and vessel safety is likely to drive the market in next couple of years.
In addition to this, the growing demand from other end use industries such as automotive, oil & gas and pharmaceutical is likely to provide an upward trend to the Manual Pressure Calibration Equipment Demand across the globe. The growing laboratories are attributed to providing a promising stance to the manufacturers in near future. Since the application such as industrial safety and maintenance is likely to give a positive impact to the utilization of pressure calibration devices.
The versatility of the product is a foremost reason, which utilizes a convenient amount of Manual Pressure Calibration Equipment in various industries such as automotive, pharmaceutical, scientific laboratories, aerospace and oil & gas industries. Due to high utilization from these industries, the production volume is anticipated to surge by 2X during the forecast period. Additionally, the expanding automobile and aviation industries across the globe is attributed to generating noteworthy demand from the manufacturer’s end.
Due to rapid industrialization, the Asia Pacific region is likely to hold the noteworthy demand for pressure calibration devices, which will lead to provide a promising stance to investors. Moreover, intensifying online retail in countries such as India, China, Singapore and Australia is projected to create convenient demand in upcoming years.
Key Segments
By Pressure Measurement Range
<10 Psi
10-100 Psi
100-200 Psi
200-500 Psi
500-1000 Psi
>1000 Psi
By Operation
Automatic
Manual
Others
By Application
Turbines
Wind Power
Maintenance
Compressor unit
Industrial Safety
Others
By End Use Industries
Chemical Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Automotive Industry
Aviation Industry
Scientific Laboratories
Oil & Gas Industry
Others
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Specialty Stores
Multi-brand Stores
Retail Sales
Distributor Sales
Online
E-commerce Websites
Company-owned Websites
By Region
North America
US & Canada
Latin America
Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
Europe
Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
East Asia
China, Japan, South Korea
South Asia
India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
Oceania
Australia and New Zealand
Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Manual Pressure Calibration Equipment?
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Manual Pressure Calibration Equipment include
Additel
Ametek
Ashcroft
Condec
Crystal Engineering
DH-Budenberg
Druck
Dwyer Instruments
Fluke Calibration
IKM Instrutek
Keller
Martel Electronics
Mensor
PIE Practical Instrument Electronics
Setra
Transmille
WIKA
Yokogawa
Leading manufacturers across the globe are highly focused on improving the versatility of the product, making it useful to other applications as well. Additionally, key manufacturers are spending a momentous amount on R&D for improving the accuracy of Manual Pressure Calibration Equipment.
The rising interest in automatic machinery is anticipated to provide abundant aspects for developing a variety of product range for satisfying the consumers demand globally.
Segmental Analysis
Automatic Manual Pressure Calibration Equipment is anticipated to be a lucrative avenue from the consumer’s end since it does not require any human effort for pressure reading calibration. The optimistic trend towards automation is likely to give a positive impact on the utilization of automatic gadgets across the globe.
Moreover, the low-pressure range (>10 psi) equipment are likely to witness an optimistic growth rate from the industrial laborites whether high-pressure rating (500-1000 psi) calibration equipment is expected to be a lucrative avenue from the industrial applications.
North America Market Outlook
North America currently accounts for a majority of the demand. Since, increasing government investment in R&D and healthcare infrastructure is projected to give a positive outlook to the expansion of the laboratories, providing a promising stance for investors in this region. The demand for calibration equipment is anticipated to be surge from other end-use industries such as chemical, electrical and oil& gas industry during the period of forecast.
