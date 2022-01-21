Accessibility.com to Host Event That Provides a Comprehensive Overview of Digital Accessibility Legislation
Websites with accessibility overlays are a key trend to watch this yearMIAMI, FLORIDA, US, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accessibility.com is inviting businesses to attend their latest event, “Are You Next? Trends in Digital Accessibility Lawsuits”, on January 25th, 2022, at 1 PM ET, for a comprehensive overview of digital accessibility lawsuits filed in 2021. The event is also set to share perspectives from legal accessibility experts on projections for 2022.
This event will afford participants a complete view of the most up-to-date and accurate legal trends concerning accessibility. The event will also include the 2021 results from across the United States, as well as future prospects and projections for 2022. Some of the critical points and trends set to be discussed include:
-Exposure by industry
-Costs of non-compliance
-Baseline compliance levels that organizations should strive for
-Recent litigation and settlement agreements
-Existing legal trends in digital accessibility lawsuits
-Projections for 2022 and the impact on the business/customer relationship
-Types of lawsuits and how overlays are bypassed
-Leveraging your relationship with the community to build policy
-Understanding web accessibility requirements and how they impact your organization
Participants will therefore have the opportunity to gain knowledge on how they can embrace ongoing enforcement activity as a catalyst for adopting accessibility and the best practices that can benefit an organization’s bottom-line and relationship with its customers.
The annual Accessibility.com Website Accessibility Lawsuit analysis has shown that New York and California retailers were targeted with the most significant number of lawsuits claiming that their websites are not accessible to consumers with disabilities. The 2,352 lawsuits filed in 2021 and the 711 cases in the fourth quarter are new records in digital accessibility lawsuit filings. Cases were up 14.3% from the previous year— remarkably, more than 56% of all cases were filed by six firms in New York and California. Accessibility.com’s legal research team has also identified multiple plaintiffs with triple-digit complaints for the first time in a calendar year.
Accessibility.com publisher John Griffin says, “The numbers are staggering, particularly in the Consumer Goods, Services & Retail industry group, which accounted for 41% of the year’s total; however, they are not unexpected. Surprising? No. Alarming? Should be. Companies that serve the American public are expected to know and understand what federal law and common sense require of them.” Griffin continued “any company that still is not opening its online doors to everyone should not be surprised when plaintiffs and their attorneys try to force the doors open with litigation.”
The event will feature guest speakers:
-Reeve Segal on “Legal Trends in Digital Web”
-Richard Hunt on “Understanding ADA Website Accessibility Litigation: The Access Defense”
-Beth Meyer on “Leveraging Your Customer Base to Create Policy”
-Ken Nakata on “Understanding Compliance Baselines and Implementing Accessibility Initiatives”
Attendees will also have a chance to address the panel of speakers during a Q&A session. This will allow for an interactive experience between speakers and attendees. Those who are interested in attending the event are required to complete the online registration form to secure their spot at this function.
About Accessibility.com
Accessibility.com is composed of a strong core of professionals who have nearly a century of combined experience in the accessibility space and have recognized the need for tangible and practical guidance to drive inclusion and compliance. Accessibility.com provides objective, unbiased, and trustworthy resources to promote awareness of the need for accessible and inclusive environments— both physically and digitally. Accessibility.com acts as a catalyst for change through resources, events, and online learning courses; empowering businesses to adopt accessible strategies and become leaders in achieving inclusivity— leading to better products, higher-skilled employees, and greater profits.
