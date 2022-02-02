Cloudbric launches AWS-only web application firewall management service

Submit Release
Cloudbric announced it has launched a web application firewall management service (Managed Rules for AWS WAF) optimized for the Amazon Web Services environment

SEOUL, KOREA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudbric (CEO, Tae-joon Jeong), a cloud security company, announced it has launched a web application firewall management service (Managed Rulesets for AWS WAF) optimized for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment.

AWS WAF is a web application security tool that detects and blocks abnormal traffic. It has a security rule automatic update function. In addition, It provides the ruleset service function that collects and analyzes more than 100,000 data from 95 countries every day and various vulnerability defense functions.

CEO of Cloudbric, Tae-joon Jeong said, "AWS's web security management policy requires expert knowledge because users directly need to manage rulesets, and there is a constant burden for the management of it." and “If WAF is implemented, the users will be able to minimize repetitive management tasks and reduce system maintenance costs.”

