Skating Rink on Wascana Officially Opens

CANADA, January 21 - Released on January 20, 2022

Today, the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) announced the official opening of the Rink on Wascana at the Legislative Landing in Regina. This full-size outdoor rink is now open for public skating with professional boards, lighting, washroom and warming facilities.

"The PCC is committed to promoting health and wellness during all four seasons, and Wascana Centre provides the perfect natural setting for the addition of a regulation-size NHL rink that is open to the public,” Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. “This new state-of-the-art facility will provide visitors the opportunity to remain active this winter and enjoy some outdoor family entertainment on our very own Legislative grounds.”

The Rink on Wascana serves all users with a focus on reducing barriers to accessibility and infrastructure designed accordingly. The rink focuses on skating with hockey and related equipment permitted only for special events. PCC invested $200,000 to complete the facility.

Visitors can use the rink for free seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It's expected to remain open until the end of February. Unique programs, lessons and special events will also be free. Visit the Wascana Centre website for full details. Current Public Health Orders will be observed, with masking required in washroom and warming facilities.

Rigorous safety measures are also in place to ensure all ice access is safe. These checks include ice maintenance, snow removal, and periodic ice thickness testing.

The Rink on Wascana will also serve as the Wascana Centre Hub for the Regina Frost Festival from February 4 to 13, 2022.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Rink on Wascana to our list of attractions," PCC's Acting CEO Ryan Whippler said. "Whether you are with a young family, a couple looking to go on a date, or a group of friends looking for a unique experience within our city, the Rink on Wascana will be a destination for all to enjoy in one of the largest and most beautiful urban parks in North America."

-30-

