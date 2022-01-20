SB352 in Asm: Placed on calendar 1-25-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-01-20

WISCONSIN, January 20 - An Act to amend 961.41 (1) (a), 961.41 (1m) (a), 961.41 (1r), 961.49 (1m) (intro.), 971.365 (1) (a), 971.365 (1) (b) and 971.365 (2); and to create 961.41 (1) (dm) and 961.41 (1m) (dm) of the statutes; Relating to: manufacturing, distributing, or delivering fentanyl or fentanyl analogs and providing a penalty.