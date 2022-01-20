Submit Release
SB419 in Asm: Placed on calendar 1-25-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-01-20

WISCONSIN, January 20 - An Act to amend 980.08 (4) (dm) 1. (intro.), 980.08 (4) (dm) 2. and 980.08 (6m) of the statutes; Relating to: notification to tribal chairs and tribal law enforcement agencies for a sexually violent person being placed on supervised release in a county in which the tribe is located.

