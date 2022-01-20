Submit Release
AB679 in Sen: Received from Assembly - 2022-01-20

WISCONSIN, January 20 - An Act to amend 50.33 (2d) (d) and 50.36 (5m) of the statutes; Relating to: hospital services provided in a home setting.

Status: S - Received

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/20/2022 Sen. Received from Assembly  
1/18/2022 Asm. Report passage recommended by Committee on Health, Ayes 15, Noes 0 647

History

Date / House Action Journal
10/29/2021 Asm. Introduced by Representative Loudenbeck; cosponsored by Senator Kooyenga 555
10/29/2021 Asm. Read first time and referred to Committee on Health 555
11/10/2021 Asm. Public hearing held  
11/10/2021 Asm. Executive action taken  
11/10/2021 Asm. Representative S. Rodriguez added as a coauthor 569
1/18/2022 Asm. Representative Cabrera added as a coauthor 650
1/18/2022 Asm. Report passage recommended by Committee on Health, Ayes 15, Noes 0 647
1/18/2022 Asm. Referred to committee on Rules 647
1/18/2022 Asm. Placed on calendar 1-20-2022 by Committee on Rules  
1/20/2022 Asm. Read a second time  
1/20/2022 Asm. Ordered to a third reading  
1/20/2022 Asm. Rules suspended  
1/20/2022 Asm. Read a third time and passed  
1/20/2022 Asm. Representative Subeck added as a coauthor  
1/20/2022 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged  
1/20/2022 Sen. Received from Assembly  

