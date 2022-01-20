AB679 in Sen: Received from Assembly - 2022-01-20
WISCONSIN, January 20 - An Act to amend 50.33 (2d) (d) and 50.36 (5m) of the statutes; Relating to: hospital services provided in a home setting.
Status: S - Received
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/20/2022 Sen.
|Received from Assembly
|1/18/2022 Asm.
|Report passage recommended by Committee on Health, Ayes 15, Noes 0
|647
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|10/29/2021 Asm.
|Introduced by Representative Loudenbeck; cosponsored by Senator Kooyenga
|555
|10/29/2021 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Health
|555
|11/10/2021 Asm.
|Public hearing held
|11/10/2021 Asm.
|Executive action taken
|11/10/2021 Asm.
|Representative S. Rodriguez added as a coauthor
|569
|1/18/2022 Asm.
|Representative Cabrera added as a coauthor
|650
|1/18/2022 Asm.
|647
|1/18/2022 Asm.
|Referred to committee on Rules
|647
|1/18/2022 Asm.
|Placed on calendar 1-20-2022 by Committee on Rules
|1/20/2022 Asm.
|Read a second time
|1/20/2022 Asm.
|Ordered to a third reading
|1/20/2022 Asm.
|Rules suspended
|1/20/2022 Asm.
|Read a third time and passed
|1/20/2022 Asm.
|Representative Subeck added as a coauthor
|1/20/2022 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|1/20/2022 Sen.
|Received from Assembly
