AJR108 in Sen: Received from Assembly - 2022-01-20

WISCONSIN, January 20 - Relating to: proclaiming February 21 to 27, 2022, as American Birkebeiner Week in Wisconsin.

Status: S - Received

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/20/2022 Sen. Received from Assembly  

History

Date / House Action Journal
1/13/2022 Asm. Introduced by Representatives Edming and B. Meyers; cosponsored by Senators Petrowski and Bewley 637
1/13/2022 Asm. Read and referred to Committee on Rules 637
1/18/2022 Asm. Placed on calendar 1-20-2022 by Committee on Rules  
1/20/2022 Asm. Adopted  
1/20/2022 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged  
1/20/2022 Sen. Received from Assembly  

/2021/proposals/reg/asm/joint_resolution/ajr108

