AJR108 in Sen: Received from Assembly - 2022-01-20

WISCONSIN, January 20 - Relating to: proclaiming February 21 to 27, 2022, as American Birkebeiner Week in Wisconsin.
Status: S - Received
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|1/13/2022 Asm.
|Introduced by Representatives Edming and B. Meyers; cosponsored by Senators Petrowski and Bewley
|637
|1/13/2022 Asm.
|Read and referred to Committee on Rules
|637
|1/18/2022 Asm.
|Placed on calendar 1-20-2022 by Committee on Rules
|1/20/2022 Asm.
|Adopted
|1/20/2022 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|1/20/2022 Sen.
|Received from Assembly
