WISCONSIN, January 20 - An Act to renumber and amend 125.272 and 125.51 (6); to amend 125.02 (20) and 139.25 (9); and to create 125.07 (1) (b) 7., 125.07 (2) (c), 125.272 (2), 125.51 (6) (b) and 139.11 (1m) of the statutes; Relating to: alcohol beverages delivery and the face-to-face requirement for retail sales of alcohol beverages.
Status: A - State Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab71
You just read:
AB71 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Tauchen - 2022-01-20
