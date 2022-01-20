SB259 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Steffen - 2022-01-20

WISCONSIN, January 20 - An Act to renumber 252.14 (1) (ar) 4q., 448.970, subchapter VIII (title) of chapter 448 [precedes 448.980] and subchapter IX (title) of chapter 448 [precedes 448.985]; to amend 15.085 (1m) (b), 49.45 (9r) (a) 7. b., 146.81 (1) (dg), 146.997 (1) (d) 4., 155.01 (7), 252.14 (1) (ar) 4e., 446.01 (1v) (d), 448.956 (1m), 448.956 (4), 450.10 (3) (a) 5., 451.02 (1) and 462.04; and to create 15.406 (7), 48.981 (2) (a) 20m., 146.81 (1) (eu), 252.14 (1) (ar) 4s., 440.03 (13) (b) 30m., 440.08 (2) (a) 37m. and subchapter VIII of chapter 448 [precedes 448.970] of the statutes; Relating to: the regulation and licensure of genetic counselors, creating a genetic counselors affiliated credentialing board, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, granting rule-making authority, and providing a penalty. (FE)