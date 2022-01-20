Governor McKee Files FY2023 Budget

RHODE ISLAND, January 20 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Following Tuesday night's State of the State address where Governor Dan McKee described the historic opportunity in front of us to strengthen Rhode Island's economic recovery and propel the state into the next decade with strength, the Governor today submitted his Administration's budget to the General Assembly.

The Governor's budget is fiscally responsible with no broad-based tax increases, while at the same time the budget proposes long-term investments to grow Rhode Island's economy and support its people. Also included in the budget is the Administration's proposals for investing the remainder of the State's American Rescue Plan funds based on the RI 2030 community conversations held across the state.

In a letter to Rhode Islanders that opens the budget document, the Governor writes: "We have a comprehensive, fiscally responsible strategy that addresses pandemic-related health needs; builds more affordable and workforce housing; ensures every young Rhode Islander reaches their full potential; assists small businesses and revives our hard-hit hospitality industry; thinks big about bolstering growing sectors such as the blue economy and biosciences; invests in our workforce to get Rhode Islanders into more resilient jobs and sets the stage to help us increase the per capita income for every family across our state."

View Governor McKee's budget submission here.

