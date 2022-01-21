Configuration Management Software Market - 2028 | Emerging Trends and Global Demand

AMR Logo

Rise in adoption of cloud-based configuration is expected to drive the configuration management software market during forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the adoption of cloud-based configuration is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Further, benefits such as low deployment cost and maintenance expenses, and remote access are expected to fuel the adoption of cloud-based configuration management software.

However, data security and privacy concern is expected to hinder the configuration management software market growth. Moreover, growth in demand for enhanced technology implementation and need to standardize configuration management in emerging markets such as China, Mexico, and India provides growth opportunities to the market.

The report segments the configuration management software market on the basis of component, deployment type, end user, industry verticals, and geography. On the basis of components, it is bifurcated into software and services. On the basis of deployment type, it is divided into on-premises and cloud.

On the basis of end-user, it is classified into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. On the basis of industry verticals, it is categorized into banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), education, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, government, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft, ServiceNow, BMC Software, Chef Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, LANDESK, Red Hat Inc., Amazon Web Services, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Key Benefits:

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global configuration management software market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

