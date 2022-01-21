iCRYO Partners With 24 Hour Fitness

Fitness Industry Giant And Recovery Leader Come Together To Provide Full Body Wellness To 24 Hour Fitness Members

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, has partnered with fitness industry leader 24 Hour Fitness to provide multiple health and wellness services in 24 Hour Fitness club locations. This partnership is part of a larger 24 Hour Fitness strategy to continue exploring and offering dynamic fitness and wellness experiences for club members. The new iCRYO dedicated space will be located within 24 Hour Fitness clubs with locations set to open in several phases beginning in 2022 in California and Colorado.

iCRYO will include a mix of lifestyle and medical services personalized to each 24 Hour Fitness club: Lifestyle services can include Whole Body Cryotherapy, Cryo Facial, Local Cryo, Compression Therapy, Infrared Sauna, Photobiomudulation Therapy, Zerobody Dry Float Bed. Medical services can include iV infusion, vitamin shots, and body sculpting.

“We are excited to be partnering with 24 Hour Fitness. The company has built a strong and recognizable brand across the country that people always think of when it comes to fitness,” stated iCRYO COO Kyle Jones. He

continued with, “This partnership is a perfect match for iCRYO and aligns with the future of the 24 Hour Fitness brand. Together we will be able to bring the whole-body wellness experience to members and communities through fitness and recovery.”

24 Hour Fitness has built a series of partnerships that offer club members and guests a variety of fitness and wellness experiences that can help support overall health. The company recently launched a partnership with Nutrishop and entered the boutique fitness space with a new HIIT+mindfulness brand, P.A.S.E. Factor.

“iCRYO adds a new dimension to the 24 Hour Fitness experience in the recovery space,” said Karl Sanft, CEO, 24 Hour Fitness.” “Mind and body health is a priority for most people and we know the impact that stress has on our lives—particularly since the pandemic began. From de-stressing after work or recovery from a workout or training session, we’re providing some of the best recovery options in a space that can help people relax and recuperate from daily pressures and improve fitness performance. We look forward to introducing iCRYO to our club members and guests.”

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As the

leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers

Cryotherapy, iV Infusions, and additional wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services in your area. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com .

About 24 Hour Fitness

Celebrating over 35 years as an industry leader, 24 Hour Fitness helps change lives every day through fitness. Clean and spacious clubs are furnished with a variety of strength and cardio equipment in a comfortable environment that conveys the feeling of community and inclusivity. Several club membership options—Silver, Gold or Platinum—offer club amenities designed to kick off each individual’s fitness journey. Among them are functional training equipment, GX24 group exercise studio and cycle classes where members can reserve a spot for their favorite instructor-led live class within a club community that supports and inspires every member to lead a healthier, happier life. Friendly and knowledgeable fitness professionals also stand ready to deliver dynamic personal and group training programs. At the Platinum membership level, 24GO Premium Digital offers an assortment of workouts accessible anytime and anywhere whether inside or outside the club. This diverse and meaningful combination of fitness options are designed to engage and motivate every 24 Hour Fitness member to explore and enjoy a lifelong relationship with mind and body health and wellness. To learn more and find a club near you, visit 24hourfitness.com

