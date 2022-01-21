ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 21-24) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in a few locations along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Jan. 21-24), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes as needed and use caution while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Higley Road and Val Vista Drive in the Gilbert area from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 24) for work on the Lindsay Road interchange project. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Power Road, Williams Field Road and San Tan Village Parkway also closed. DETOUR : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate westbound routes, including Warner or Ray roads, to Val Vista Drive.

Broadway Road closed in both directions between 48th and 52nd streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 24) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Eastbound I-10 connector ramp between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road will remain open for eastbound Broadway Road traffic. DETOURS : Local detours will be in place. Eastbound I-10 drivers can reach eastbound Broadway Road by exiting to eastbound Baseline Road and using northbound Priest Drive. Westbound I-10 drivers can access westbound Broadway Road by exiting to southbound 40th Street.

Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to one or two lanes in either direction overnight in areas between Elliot and Higley roads in the southeast Valley from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Jan. 23-27) for pavement maintenance. Please allow extra travel time, be prepared to slow down and stay alert for highway crews and equipment.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.