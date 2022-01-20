Challenge to lifetime temporary judges cap meets skepticism

(Subscription required) A San Francisco judge on Wednesday was skeptical of a challenge to a lifetime cap of 1,320 days for participation in the California Temporary Assigned Judges Program. Seven retired judges, all over 70 and over the cap, said the court system is unfairly denying them the ability to serve as temporary judges. The program allows courts to assign retired judges to help deal with heavy caseloads.
