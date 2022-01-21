Next Level Urgent Care Director of Business Development & Marketing, Cheryl Bertrand, Receives Trailblazer Award
The 2021 Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce Trailblazer Award was Presented to Bertrand at The Woodlands North Houston Summit for Women 2021HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Level Urgent Care Director of Business Development and Marketing, Cheryl Bertrand, was honored with the 2021 Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce (GHWCC) Trailblazer Award at The Woodlands North Houston Summit for Women 2021 held this past November.
The award, which recognizes professionals setting the pace within business in the Houston market, was established by the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce and celebrated by other professional leaders changing the business landscape.
“I am honored to be recognized by the GHWCC as a Trailblazer. It is my intent to give back to other women personally and professionally - to help them grow in their lives and career and to be the best version of themselves,” said Bertrand.
“I am also proud to represent Next Level Medical among this amazing group of women in the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber,” added Bertrand.
Bertrand has been the Director of Business Development and Marketing for Next level Medical for the past six years and is excited about the growth of the company and its vision to offer quality, affordable healthcare for all.
The newest service is the organization’s Direct Primary Care offering, which provides employers the opportunity to offer a quality healthcare benefit to their employees at an affordable price.
The mission statement of the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce: A nonprofit business organization of highly influential and diverse women and men dedicated to the advancement and empowerment of women through avenues of leadership, education, advocacy, and mentoring.
Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) provides extended hours, seven days a week to accommodate a broad range of health needs – with onsite x-ray and urgent care services for all ages.
The organization remains in the forefront with COVID-19 research studies, “back to work” safety and health monitoring programs, and a direct primary care membership model.
Download the “Get in Line Online” app to schedule an appointment, or text “NLUCAPP” to 313131. Contact Next Level Urgent Care or call 281.783.8162 to learn more about Next Level services and programs.
About Next Level Medical
One of the fastest growing organizations in Texas, Next Level Medical, LLC and its family of urgent care and onsite employee health and wellness clinics across the Houston metro area represent the vision of Juliet Breeze, MD, a primary care physician and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in healthcare. One of the few women physician-led urgent care organizations in Texas, which also provides occupational medicine and employer health benefits programs (Next Level PRIME), Next Level Urgent Care represents a new type of urgent care organization.
The organization is focused on the customer experience, providing quality and affordable healthcare - delivered using proprietary systems, organizational designs and “next level” clinical and business processes. Professional on-staff healthcare providers are procedurally trained to handle a wide range of acute urgent medical conditions and are part of an established referral network and collaborative effort to facilitate continuity of care and other specialized medical services. The clinics offer extended hours seven days a week and on holidays, at a fraction of the price of hospital emergency room or ER clinic visits.
