CarGuard Administration innovates Claims Service

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In keeping with their goal of enabling their customers to file claims for their Vehicle Protection Plan as quickly and efficiently as possible, CarGuard Administration has announced a new claim filing service. It will be available 24 hours, seven days a week, including public holidays. The company has a well-deserved reputation for helping its clients protect their vehicles through their Vehicle Protection plans. This new service provides an additional level of convenience for their customers to ensure they get back on the road as quickly as possible.

CarGuard Administration Vehicle Protection Plans provide coverage for car owners when their vehicle is damaged. Customers typically purchase these policies after the manufacturer's warranty has expired or want to be covered for additional damages or situations that such warranties typically do not cover.

CarGuard Administration's new service means that when customers wish to make a claim, they need to visit their closest ASE-certified repair center and explain the problem. Staff at the repair center can then complete an online form on the CarGuard Claims website to describe the customer's problem. The information required includes the date the vehicle arrived at the facility, customer's name, CarGuard policy number, Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), nature of the problem, and proposed action to resolve it.

This information is filed immediately with CarGuard Administration and sets in motion the process for approving the necessary repairs to the customer's vehicle as quickly as possible. Not only is the service more reliable and convenient for the customer, but it also means that they'll be back on the road more quickly because CarGuard Administration is notified immediately with the details of their claim.

In keeping with CarGuard Administration's commitment to customer service and satisfaction, they are doing their best to keep innovating new ways to make life easier for their customers.

CarGuard Administration was founded in Overland Park, Kansas, in 2015 and moved to Arizona in 2020; it has become a leader in the market for vehicle protection plans. They aim to provide car owners with peace of mind knowing that when something goes wrong with their vehicle, they don’t need to worry about the cost of repairs because their Vehicle Protection plan covers them. This ensures they will be back on the road as quickly as possible.

