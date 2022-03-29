SB C&S Corp. and mxHERO Announce Partnership to deliver mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud Platform in Japan
SB C&S continues to offer our customers the most innovative cloud-based technologies [...] our partnership with mxHERO will extend that capability!”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mxHERO, Incorporated (www.mxhero.com) creator of the Mail2Cloud platform, today announced an agreement with SB C&S Corp. (hereinafter referred to as "SB C&S") to deliver its cloud-based enterprise Mail2Cloud technology to help customers and public-sector agencies in Japan achieve their digital content management, cyber-security, content collaboration, and compliance objectives. In addition, mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud platform supports Japan agency aims of PPAP/ZIP deprecation and the potential to intelligently harvest legacy enterprise email from on-premise infrastructure as these same agencies broaden their adoption of cloud-powered content management platforms.
“We are excited to now partner with SB C&S to accelerate mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud adoption in Japan. Email is a foundational technology in the IT application supply chain for every organization. However, the legacy use of email as a file-sharing application and shadow enterprise content warehouse modality is aged and very risky. With mxHERO, Japan public-sector entities and enterprise customers will benefit from mxHERO’s unique ability to auto-capture email-based digital content for intelligent placement into customer-approved cloud-based content management platforms,” said Donald R. Hammons, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer of mxHERO. “The future of work is digital-first with a global need to intelligently access content from any device, at any time, and from any location securely. At mxHERO, we’ll enable this potential for our Japan-based customers via our partnership with SB C&S.”
mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud platform is a unique digital bridge supporting at-rest and in-flight bi-directional and real-time email body and email attachment captures. Through its intelligent cloud-based platform, mxHERO can capture content for auto-routing into customer or agency folder targets in their preferred enterprise or agency content management platform. While the workflow automation in terms of ‘content type routing’ is limitless, a key advantage for the deployment of mxHERO involves an offensive perspective for enterprise collaboration and content security. By removing email attachments from at-rest or in-flight email systems, agencies and enterprises reduce their security threat surfaces and add value to their digital content by placing it into their content cloud platforms. Email was never designed to be a content warehouse and it’s a poor system of record and engagement for content. With mxHERO, clients can extend the power of their content cloud platform features to the ubiquity of email.
“We quickly saw the benefits of partnering with mxHERO CEO Alex Panagides and his team at mxHERO. Our mutual customers will benefit from this partnership and from our ability to ensure that our valuable customers are not only enabled to digitally collaborate but that they’re able to do so with more security” said Mr. Nobuyoshi Sugano, Head of Cloud Software Division, ICT Business Unit, SB C&S Corp. “SB C&S continues to offer our customers the most innovative cloud-based technologies to accelerate their future of work potential, our partnership with mxHERO will extend that capability!”
As of this press release, mxHERO is available via the SB C&S distribution channel and is generally available to SB C&S customers in Japan.
About mxHERO
mxHERO is a two-time winner of the Astors Award (2019 and 2020) for US Homeland Email Security Applications and a former Box Elite Partner of the Year. The company’s flagship offering, Mail2Cloud, is a cloud service that automates the capture and intelligent routing of email and email attachments to targeted customer cloud content management platforms, including Google Drive (Workspace), Microsoft’s OneDrive, Egnyte, Dropbox for Enterprise, and the Box Content Cloud. mxHERO compliments existing security and cloud solutions by intelligently capturing all emails (both inbound and outbound traffic, from any device type, operating system, or platform) with no end-user intervention or workflow disruption. The company’s digital bridge provides workflow automation, email-based content insights, automation of governance, and retention policies. By auto-extracting sensitive email-based content, the security threat surface for customers is reduced or eliminated. Applications developed for mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud platform work with any email management program, including Gmail, Office365, and Microsoft Exchange. More than 13,000 companies with over 1,000,000 users have enhanced their email capability with mxHERO’s solutions. Website: www.mxhero.com
About SB C&S Corp.
SB C&S Corp. provides a wide range of services by harnessing the synergies of the SoftBank Group, including the business of distributing IT-related commodities, the operations of which is where it all began for the SoftBank Group, as well as the manufacture and sales of mobile accessories and IoT equipment, the provision of various cloud-computing services and ICT solutions, and the operations of Web services and a purchasing-support business. Visit https://cas.softbank.jp/en/ for more information.
