2022 Super Lawyers® Lists 6 Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman Attorneys

Baum Hedlund's Six Lawyers Listed in Super Lawyers 2022 Baum Hedlund Trial Lawyers

National personal injury law firm, Baum Hedlund, announces that six of its Los Angeles attorneys were chosen for inclusion in the 2022 Super Lawyers® guide.

The Los Angeles legal team at Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is known for our unmatched dedication to those injured.” — Michael L. Baum

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The national personal injury plaintiff’s law firm of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is pleased to announce that six of its Los Angeles attorneys were chosen for inclusion in the 2022 Super Lawyersguide.Founded in 1973, Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman has obtained more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients. The firm's attorneys understand what it takes to win significant cases, no matter the opponent. Whether it is taking on pharmaceutical giants over dangerous drugs or helping clients secure justice after aviation, truck , or car accidents, the firm has the skill and experience necessary to prevail.In the 2022 edition, Super Lawyersselected six of Baum Hedlund’s Los Angeles attorneys for their advocacy in the following practice areas:• Michael L. Baum (Super Lawyers2005, 2012-2022)o Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiffo Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff• Bijan Esfandiari (Super Lawyers2017-2022; Rising Stars 2009-2016)o Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiffo Personal Injury - General: Plaintiffo Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff• Ronald L. M. Goldman (Super Lawyers2005-2022)o Personal Injury - General: Plaintiffo Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiffo Aviation and Aerospace• Timothy Loranger (Super Lawyers2015-2022; Rising Stars 2011-2013)o Personal Injury - General: Plaintiffo Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiffo Aviation and Aerospace• Nicole K. H. Maldonado (Super Lawyers2014-2022)o Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiffo Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff• Clay Robbins III (Super Lawyers2022)o Personal Injury - General: Plaintiffo Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiffo Aviation and AerospaceSuper Lawyershas previously recognized most of these Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman lawyers in earlier editions. The legal rating system also previously recognized Attorneys Esfandiari and Loranger as Super LawyersRising Stars in recognition of their success in the early stages of their legal careers.Super Lawyersutilizes a rigorous multiphase review process to select its listed lawyers. The first step is to earn a third-party nomination or the recognition of the Super Lawyersresearch team. Eligible candidates then undergo an independent review as well as a peer review.A few of the categories considered include:• Past case results• Representative clients• Community involvement• Scholarly contributions• Honors and awards• Special certifications and licensesSuper Lawyersselects no more than 5% of the nation’s private attorneys in its annual guide. To stand out from other candidates, an attorney must have demonstrated great skill and integrity in their work. They must also hold the respect of their peers and clients.Driven by a real passion for helping others, the attorneys at Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman continue to meet these high standards each year.Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman serves clients in Los Angeles, throughout California and nationwide. The award-winning and board-certified attorneys have helped the firm earn a reputation for winning big cases against big companies. To learn more, please visit https://www.baumhedlundlaw.com/ . For additional information about Super Lawyers, please go to https://www.superlawyers.com/ ###