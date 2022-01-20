2022 Super Lawyers® Lists 6 Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman Attorneys
National personal injury law firm, Baum Hedlund, announces that six of its Los Angeles attorneys were chosen for inclusion in the 2022 Super Lawyers® guide.
The Los Angeles legal team at Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is known for our unmatched dedication to those injured.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The national personal injury plaintiff’s law firm of Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is pleased to announce that six of its Los Angeles attorneys were chosen for inclusion in the 2022 Super Lawyers® guide.
Founded in 1973, Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman has obtained more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients. The firm's attorneys understand what it takes to win significant cases, no matter the opponent. Whether it is taking on pharmaceutical giants over dangerous drugs or helping clients secure justice after aviation, truck, or car accidents, the firm has the skill and experience necessary to prevail.
In the 2022 edition, Super Lawyers® selected six of Baum Hedlund’s Los Angeles attorneys for their advocacy in the following practice areas:
• Michael L. Baum (Super Lawyers® 2005, 2012-2022)
o Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiff
o Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff
• Bijan Esfandiari (Super Lawyers® 2017-2022; Rising Stars 2009-2016)
o Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiff
o Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff
o Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff
• Ronald L. M. Goldman (Super Lawyers® 2005-2022)
o Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff
o Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff
o Aviation and Aerospace
• Timothy Loranger (Super Lawyers® 2015-2022; Rising Stars 2011-2013)
o Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff
o Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff
o Aviation and Aerospace
• Nicole K. H. Maldonado (Super Lawyers® 2014-2022)
o Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiff
o Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff
• Clay Robbins III (Super Lawyers® 2022)
o Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff
o Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff
o Aviation and Aerospace
Super Lawyers® has previously recognized most of these Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman lawyers in earlier editions. The legal rating system also previously recognized Attorneys Esfandiari and Loranger as Super Lawyers® Rising Stars in recognition of their success in the early stages of their legal careers.
Super Lawyers® utilizes a rigorous multiphase review process to select its listed lawyers. The first step is to earn a third-party nomination or the recognition of the Super Lawyers® research team. Eligible candidates then undergo an independent review as well as a peer review.
A few of the categories considered include:
• Past case results
• Representative clients
• Community involvement
• Scholarly contributions
• Honors and awards
• Special certifications and licenses
Super Lawyers® selects no more than 5% of the nation’s private attorneys in its annual guide. To stand out from other candidates, an attorney must have demonstrated great skill and integrity in their work. They must also hold the respect of their peers and clients.
Driven by a real passion for helping others, the attorneys at Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman continue to meet these high standards each year.
Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman serves clients in Los Angeles, throughout California and nationwide. The award-winning and board-certified attorneys have helped the firm earn a reputation for winning big cases against big companies. To learn more, please visit https://www.baumhedlundlaw.com/. For additional information about Super Lawyers®, please go to https://www.superlawyers.com/.
