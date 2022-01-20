Free Turkey Hunting Webinars Offered in February

RALEIGH, N.C. (Jan. 20, 2022) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will offer three free turkey hunting webinars this February. Topics will include biology, species habits, habitats, scouting, essential equipment, setup, effective shot placement, decoy placement and hunting strategies. Each hour-long class will conclude with an interactive Q&A session.

The webinars were created with the new hunter in mind. Turkey hunting can be more approachable than other big game hunting, but has its challenges. The instructors will provide a comprehensive overview about how to prepare for the hunt, what to expect, and how to execute a successful harvest and enjoy the time in the wild, even if unsuccessful. It’s a great opportunity for novice hunters to learn how to get started.

“The webinars are especially intended for those that have never hunted and lack access to a hunting mentor, although they are open to all skill levels,” said R3 Hunting Specialist Walter “Deet” James with the Wildlife Commission. “The multi-skill set series of turkey hunting webinars will be completed over three consecutive evenings. Anyone interested in attending all skill sets must register for each class separately.”

2022 Turkey Hunting Webinar Schedule:

Feb. 8, Biology for Hunters, Regulations, Where to Hunt and Scouting, 7 – 8 p.m.

Feb. 9, Firearms, Ammo, Clothing and Miscellaneous Equipment, 7 – 8 p.m.

Feb. 10, Hunting Techniques and Strategies, 7 – 8 p.m.

Space is limited and pre-registration online is required. Classes will be held via Zoom. Participants will receive their Zoom link after registering via a confirmation email. The class will be recorded and available to registered participants at a later date.

The webinars are being held prior to the wild turkey open seasons for male or bearded turkeys, April 2 – 8 for youth under 18, and April 9 – May 7 statewide.

Turkey hunting rules and regulations are available in the 2021 – 2022 North Carolina Regulations Digest. For more information on turkey seminars and other skills based seminars, visit ncwildlife.org/sbs or contact James at 984-202-1387.