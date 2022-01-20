Submit Release
State Awards Schools with Funds for Mastery-based Learning

SBE is excited to offer funding and support to eighteen schools across our state. These awards support mastery-based learning (MBL) - sometimes called competency-based education. SBE invited schools to apply to be part of the state’s new Mastery-based Learning Collaborative (MBLC). Schools were selected through a competitive process with the goal of fully implementing this learning model over the course of a few years. Grantees will also receive professional learning from a nationally recognized provider to successfully move their instruction to align with the state’s MBL framework, which follows leading national MBL work. In total, the state budgeted $5 million to support this program.

With this support, schools will help decision makers better understand best practices, how long it takes to shift to mastery-based learning and needed resources. At the local level, this project will help participating schools not only respond to the current pandemic but also jump start a longer-term shift to transform education into a more relevant and equitable learning experience for every student. Read the full media release.

