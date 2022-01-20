SONY MUSIC ARTIST AND NATIVE ARIZONAN KELLI BAKER ANNOUNCES “HOMELAND” TOUR BEGINNING THIS THURSDAY, JANUARY 20, 2022
The Current New York powerhouse makes her way home
When I put on Kelli Baker, I get transported into a world of fresh nostalgia. Her voice is like the legendary blues women of the 1930’s and 40’s, but with a modern seductiveness.”ARIZONA, UNITED STATES , January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently signed Sony Music artist and award-winning soulful singer-songwriter Kelli Baker has announced her first Arizona tour, “HOMELAND”.
— Rob Rush, Program Director and PM Drive Host, 94.3 The Shark (Long Island)
Signed with Bad Jeu Jeu Records under Sony Music, this is Baker’s first Arizona appearance since January of 2020.
A third generation native Arizonan, Kelli Baker was recently interviewed by Voyage Phoenix and the City of Phoenix. Baker’s grandfather was a city employee recently featured on the City of Phoenix social media pages.
Growing up a block away from downtown Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum, Kelli Baker grew up listening to concerts from her backyard. She attended Phoenix Christian High School and spent years working in Arizona’s thriving nightclub scene at hotspots like Bobby McGee’s, McDuffy’s, and Sandbar Peoria.
Tour Schedule:
Thurs, Jan 20th, - Bisbee Grand Hotel 7PM https://www.bisbeegrandhotel.com/
Sat, Jan 22nd - Metropolis at Scottsdale Camelview Optima 7PM http://www.metropolisaz.com/
Weds, Jan 26th - Sandbar Desert Ridge 6PM https://sandbaraz.com/desert-ridge/
Fri & Sat Jan 28th and 29th, - Arabella Hotel Sedona 7PM https://www.arabellahotelsedona.com/
More possible dates TBA visit Bands In Town: https://bit.ly/3g8OuAm
About Kelli Baker:
Recently signed as a Sony Music artist under Bad Jeu Jeu Records, Kelli Baker brings a sound unlike any other.
”When I put on Kelli Baker, I get transported into a world of fresh nostalgia. Her voice is like the legendary blues women of the 1930’s and 40’s, but with a modern seductiveness. Her songs are moody and sensual and worth listening to on repeat. There’s no one with her particular sound right now.”
With a powerhouse voice dripping with a haunting sensuality that slips easily into growling old school blues-tones, Kelli speaks her heart like a beat poet in a late night dive. The kind you only know if you’re in the know. Her music is an amalgamation of authentic blues/rock and heart-on-her-sleeve singer/songwriter pop with folk/gospel roots.
Known in some circles as “The Phoenix”, Kelli was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. She moved to New York in 2012, with $500 in cash, chasing the heels of Hurricane Sandy. Learning music like so many others in the church choir, Kelli graduated to fronting a hard rock band and a folk duo, writing her own music at an early age.
Performing at iconic music houses such as NYC’s The Bitter End, and a regular at some of New York’s most discerning venues, Kelli has swiftly moved through the ranks of Long Island’s bristling music scene to become a known name. Kelli has been nominated as the Best Singer from Long Island 2021 & 2022 by Bethpage’s prestigious “Best of Long Island”
award series, and named one of Newsday’s Rising Stars. She has been featured on WFUV’s coveted NY Slice, Rollin' With hosted by Rob Rush of 94.3 The Shark, Launch Music Conference & Festival, Brooklyn Vegan, Broadway World, NYC.Com, Better Lemons, VoyagePhoenix, Faces of Long Island (upcoming) Fresh Brewed Sessions, The Tedeschi Trucks podcast, Knock ‘Em Dead Comedy, UnRated Magazine, UK Radio’s Don’s Hit List, Governor's Radio, Breaking Sound Radio, Rising Stars Radio with Rick Eberle, The Douglas Coleman Show, DiscoverYou Radio, The Long Islander, and The Island Now, among many others.
The sudden death of her beloved father in 2015 was a turning point in her life. Life before is part one. This is part two, dedicated to living and creating both authentically and unapologetically.
Kelli delivers a commanding performance and has been compared to Bonnie Raitt, Chris Cornell, Susan Tedeschi, and Aretha Franklin. Her dynamic blues tones and gospel nods have been called a kind of ethereal blues. Her major influences are The Rolling Stones, Muddy Waters, Jane’s Addiction, The Black Crowes, Bonnie Raitt, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Neil Young.
Kelli has recorded at Milk House Studios with multi-platinum producer Philip A. Jimenez (Wheatus, Teenage Dirtbag) and Blokhed Studios with Grammy-nominated producer Tommy Stiegler.
