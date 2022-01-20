Aptima Appoints Sterling Wiggins to Vice President of Transformation

Aptima leans in to strategic change to better serve customers, communities, and colleagues

/EIN News/ -- DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptima, Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Sterling Wiggins to Vice President of Transformation. This new position further aligns Aptima’s companywide efforts to proactively respond to a host of disruptions that organizations are facing unlike ever before.



In his new role, Wiggins will lead and facilitate many initiatives long underway across Aptima. “I’m thrilled and honored to be entrusted with this role, however, this is truly an ensemble, whole-of-company approach,” Wiggins said. “Organizations are grappling with disruptive challenges that don’t reside in just one area, like HR or IT. Whether it’s hybrid work, DEI initiatives, or how to effectively and ethically incorporate AI and machine learning into the workplace, change in one part of the company affects and cascades through the others. Rather than a fragmented or one-off approach, we want to integrate these efforts across the company in a more holistic way.

“I’m excited to be part of this new phase in how we coordinate, collaborate, and pull together so that we transform to better serve our customers, communities, and colleagues,” Wiggins added.

“Sterling is an exemplar of our company ethos, and we’re thrilled to have him take on this new role as a conductor of sorts to further align our efforts,” said Daniel Serfaty, Aptima’s Principal Founder and CEO. “Our mission today is the same as it was when we were founded 25 years ago – to improve performance in a human-centered way. But with the pace of change and disruption accelerating, there lies an opportunity to be more proactive and responsive rather than being swept along.”

“To perform optimally in this new paradigm, we want to be forward-leaning, proactively managing how we operate, how we innovate, and how we adapt. This isn’t merely to produce better widgets, but to transform in a way that better serves people—from the relationships with our customers who seek innovative new solutions, to our colleagues across the company who bring diverse perspectives, backgrounds, talent, and values, to how we better support the communities we live and work in,” Serfaty added.

Previously, Wiggins was Deputy Director of Aptima’s Learning and Training Systems Division, where he led teams creating technology and training to support humans working in high-risk, safety-critical environments. He specializes in understanding how the design of complex systems shapes human cognition, behavior, and performance. Wiggins holds an MA in Education with a focus on learning, design, and technology from Stanford University, and a BS in Industrial-Organizational Psychology from The Ohio State University. He is a member of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society.

