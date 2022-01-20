FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, January 20, 2022 Contact: Emily Cook 207-441-0405

AUGUSTA — The Bureau of Motor Vehicles Bangor branch is moving to 396 Griffin Road, Suite 202. To allow for the move, the Bangor branch will be closed on January 27 and 28, and reopening in the new location on January 31.

All other BMV branches will be open on those dates to provide immediate service.

“The new branch location will allow our dedicated staff to better serve the public, and provide a healthier office environment for workers and the public,” said Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “The lobby is bigger to allow for greater physical distancing with more natural light and amenities including more accessible parking.”

“Bangor is our highest volume BMV branch, serving nearly 47,000 customers in 2021,” said Deputy Secretary of State and head of the BMV Cathie Curtis. “With this new space and more parking spaces we’ll be better able to serve those Mainers on everything from license renewals to road tests.”

The landlord for the new location is Bangor-based Cabrel Company. The BMV office is located in the northeast corner of the building, which had previously held an office for the Department of Health and Human Services in another suite.

The BMV had been located in the Airport Mall for 25 years. A ribbon cutting ceremony is being planned for February 1.

