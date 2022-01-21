Submit Release
US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights Founder receives three awards for her work in Human Rights

Ms. Vladoiu USIDHR recognized with the Feminine Freedom Award by Norfolk Public Library Virginia

Isabelle Vladoiu USIDHR awarded Peace Award at the Global Peace Summit in Turkey

Founder of Washington D.C. Think Tank is awarded international awards for contributions to the Human Rights Field.

It is an honor to grant these recognitions to a person as valuable as Ms. Vladoiu, a great Human Rights Defender”
— Mr. Mario Guilombo - Founder CHIRO
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Founder of US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights, Isabelle Vladoiu has been awarded three coveted awards this week for her continued work in the Human Rights field by The Canadian Human Rights International Organization (CHIRO); The Collective Human Rights Defender “Laura Acosta” International Organization (COHURIDELA); and the Human Rights Journal.

The first award, the Orquidea Award 2021, from The Canadian Human Rights International Organization (CHIRO) is for being a tireless fighter and Human Rights Defender in protecting the most vulnerable of our society.

The second award, the Trillium Award 2021, also from The Canadian Human Rights International Organization (CHIRO) is for her work as a protector of refugees and vulnerable communities.

The third award, the Gaviota Award 2021, from The Collective Human Rights Defender “Laura Acosta” International Organization (COHURIDELA) is for invaluable contributions to defense and advocacy of Universal Human Rights and those in need of protection.

A statement from the founder of The Canadian Human Rights International Organization (CHIRO) and The Collective Human Rights Defenders “Laura Acosta” International Organization (COHURIDELA) stated the following:

‘It is an honor to grant these recognitions to a person as valuable as Ms. Vladoiu, a great Human Rights Defender!’

Ms Vladoiu provided the following comment:

‘To me, this award is an encouragement that the work I’m doing is creating positive change and that even one person can make such a difference in people’s lives if they decide to be a voice for those in need. I dedicate these awards to the USIDHR Consultants who continue to educate, inspire and defend.’

These awards come at the end of a very successful year for the USIDHR founder after being the recipient of numerous awards throughout the past year. Ms. Vladoiu has been consistently recognized for her indispensable contributions to the Human Rights field and the lives of those touched by the work of USIDHR. Last year, Ms. Vladoiu was also presented with the prestigious Peace Award in Istanbul, Turkey at the Global Peace Summit, an award only given to those showing evidence of working towards the UN's sustainable goals. Moreover, Ms. Vladoiu was awarded the Feminine Freedom Award from African American Creative Community Series Organization, in partnership with the Norfolk Public Library. The medal recognizes women who are striving, thriving, and breaking infinite glass ceilings as Educators, Community Icons, Activists, Advocates, Entrepreneurs and Unsung SHEROS.


ABOUT USIDHR:
USIDHR is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established in Washington, DC with the mission to advance research and education and provide solutions to individuals and organizations to enhance global understanding of diplomacy and human rights. Trusted by thousands of individuals around the world, USIDHR’s programs and training in human rights and diplomacy have been designed to provide professionals with the relevant skills to pursue a career in these fields. Through its humanitarian program, Edu for Every Child, USIDHR provides underprivileged children from around the world with educational resources to go to school. Learn more about USIDHR at: https://usidhr.org

Press Office
US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights
+1 888-487-4347
email us here

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.