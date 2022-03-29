Cleveland business grow NFT marketplace to help fund their charity

Gym Dog NFTs Gym Dog

BVS Film Productions has created a unique collection of Non-Fungible Tokens to be auctioned to help provide for the homeless

AVON LAKE, OHIO, CUYAHOGA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Cleveland business, BVS Film Productions has created a unique collection of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) to be auctioned off with a portion of the proceeds used to provide the homeless and individuals in need with food and clothes.

Over the past 5 years, BVS Film Productions has been working on helping the homeless by producing and distributing Care Packs filled with gloves, hats, snacks and toiletries to the homeless in Cleveland, Ohio and beyond through their division/company http://www.carepackstoyou.com

“We created Carepacktoyou.com to make it easy for anyone who wishes to help homeless individuals that are down on their luck make it through the day,” explains Owner and President Dan Portik. “Our vision is to see these care packs in everyone’s car and in every delivery service vehicle so when someone sees someone less fortunate at the side of the road, they can hand them one of these packs.”

With the growth of Cryptocurrency and blockchain NFTs, BVS Film Productions is launching a collection of animated icons titled “Gym Dogs” as an additional avenue for generating funds to expand Carepactstoyou.com’s resources and awareness. The initial (First edition) NFT collection is now online and available to collectors with a portion of the proceeds (Currently 25% - 50%) going directly to developing and distributing care packs to the homeless and less fortunate of the world. Over the next month there will be as many as ten thousand added.

To view or purchase NFTs from the initial collection, go to http://www.opensea.io/collection/gym-dogs

Non-fungible Tokens (NFT’s) are a fast-growing store of value in the crypto currency world. “Non-fungible means that art, videos, designs and other digitally created files are one-of-a-kind, unique and can’t be replicated on the blockchain. In a way, it is like a digital trading card. Its value is in direct correlated with its popularity and usefulness. “The growth of NFT’s is exploding worldwide and the recent launch of Gym Dogs has already received inquiries and notice from as far as Europe,” adds Portik. We’re hoping that our new NFT collection could be a charitable conduit to helping the homeless, not only in Cleveland, but around the world as well.

BVS Film Productions, LLC is a full-service video content marketing firm offering affordable, effective strategy-based online brand video production and content marketing services for marketing support. To learn more visit bvsflmproductions.com

Dan Portik is the Director/Executive Producer, a Bestselling Author and owner of BVS Film Productions LLC.