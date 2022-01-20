Kombucha Market Size 2022 Research by Manufactures, Growth Rate, Revenue, and Forecast to 2028 | Report by Absolute Reports

KeVita, Brew Dr. Kombucha, The Humm Kombucha, Red Bull

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researcher’s, “ Kombucha market 2022,” report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Kombucha. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a completestudy report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Kombucha industry.

Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage, made by adding a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY) to a solution of tea and sugar. During the course of the week-long (or more) fermentation process, the cultures metabolize the sugar and tea components to render a naturally carbonated beverage, with a slightly sweet-tart flavor, full of healthy components like B vitamins, organic acids, antioxidants, and trace amounts of alcohol.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Kombucha market size is estimated to be worth USD 2086.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 6137.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 19.7% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Herbs & Spices accounting for % of the Kombucha global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Offline segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

GT's Kombucha, KeVita and Health-Ade are the top 3 of Kombucha, with about 40% market shares.North America is the largest market, with a share about 58%, followed by Europe. In terms of product, fruit is the largest segment, with a share about 45%. And in terms of application, the largest sale channel is offline.

﻿ The Major Players in the Kombucha Market Are:

GT’s Kombucha

KeVita

Brew Dr. Kombucha

The Humm Kombucha

Live Soda Kombucha

Red Bull

Kombucha Wonder Drink

Townshend’s Tea

Celestial Seasonings

Kosmic Kombucha

HIGH COUNTRY

NessAlla Kombucha

Reed’s

Buchi Kombucha

Tonica

Love Kombucha

Health-Ade

MOJO

Organic & Raw Trading

Clearly Kombucha

Jarr Kombucha

The report examines the Kombucha market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Kombucha Market types split into:



Herbs & Spices

Fruit

Original

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Kombucha Market Sale Channel, includes:

Offline

Online

Detailed TOC of Global Kombucha Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Competition by Manufacturers

4 Market Size by Type

5 Market Size by Sale Channel

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14 Key Findings in The Global Kombucha Study

15 Appendix

Kombucha Market By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

Purchase this Report (Price 4900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/19875653





