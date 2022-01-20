How is Recovery of the Maritime Industry Key to Growth of Marine Shaft Power Meter Manufacturers – Fact.MR
Global Marine Shaft Power Meter Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), by Application, 2021-2031UNITED STATES, January 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being an integral part of measuring real-time torque, speed, and power of marine shafts, marine shaft power meters hold high potential. While the COVID-19 pandemic substantially declined demand growth for this industry, currently, it’s going through a recovery phase with signs of further expansion. The latest edition of the marine shaft power meter market study by Fact.MR offers a thorough analysis of the latest trends and shifted demand-supply patterns for the post-pandemic years. The study also expands on the previous competitive landscape section, and readers will get to know the key strategies of established players as well as new entrants in this space.
While the report provides insights on the global market, it emphasizes on the growth scope in leading countries such as the United states, Canada, Germany, Mexico, China, and Japan, to name a few, for the forecast years of 2021 to 2031.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Analogue Marine Shaft Power Meter market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Analogue Marine Shaft Power Meter
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Analogue Marine Shaft Power Meter, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Analogue Marine Shaft Power Meter Market.
Key Questions Answered in Report
• Which are the most lucrative markets for marine shaft power meters?
• Which factors will impact demand for marine shaft power meters?
• How will changing trends impact the strategies of market players?
• How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities across regions?
• Which companies are leading the marine shaft power meter market?
• What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the marine shaft power meter landscape?
Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments
Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Country-specific valuation on demand for marine shaft power meters and related products has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.
Segmentation by Category
Application
• Passenger Vessels
• Cargo Carriers
• Tankers
• Container Ships
• Other Cargo Ships
• Other Vessels
Display type
• Analogue
• Digital
• Sales Channel
• OEM
• Aftermarket
Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa (MEA)
• East Asia
• South Asia
• Oceania
Competitive Landscape
Competition in the global marine shaft power meter market is getting stronger with each passing year. In order to remain in key positions, market players are more frequently launching new products.
For instance,
• VAF Instruments BV launched its new extensive range of shaft power thrust meters, shaft power torque meters, and others, in recent years.
• Kyma A.S. launched its new Kyma Shaft Power Meter, an instrument for continuous measurement of torque, thrust, revolutions, and power on a rotating shaft, in 2019.
Key Takeaways from Study
• High demand for marine shaft power meters in cargo carriers
• Growing demand for digital displays to fuel sales
• OEM sales channel to have major contribution to growth of market
• The United States to lead in the world’s largest marine shaft power meter industry – North America
• Germany to dominate the world’s second-largest market – Europe
• China to remain the most lucrative country in the world’s fastest-growing market for marine shaft power meters – Asia Pacific
• France, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and a few other countries to maintain positive market outlooks throughout the forecast period
“With the global maritime industry coming back on its feet, requirement for marine shaft power meters is set to gain momentum over the coming years. Furthermore, rise in adoption in passenger vehicles, tankers, and container ships will contribute in raising the revenue of manufacturers,”says a Fact.MR analyst.
What’s Driving Growth of the United States Marine Shaft Power Meter Industry?
The United States is leading in the world’s largest marine shaft power meter industry - North America, owing to its highly advanced manufacturing infrastructure and well-developed application segments such as passenger vessels, cargo carriers, and others.
According to a report titled “Cargo Preference”, published by the Maritime Administration of the United States Department of Transportation on 30th December 2020, over the years, cargo preference in the U.S. has been a highly effective shipping strategy to strengthen this sector in the global industry. As per the report, the percentages of cargo required to be carried on U.S.-flag vessels are as follows-
• Military Cargo- 100%
• Civilian Agencies Cargo- at least 50%
• Agricultural Cargo- at least 50%
• Export Import Bank Cargo- 100%
These figures explain why the U.S. is set to remain a highly lucrative market for marine shaft power meters over the years to come.
