Medical Realities Secures a Deal to Acquire Orion Immersive

A virtual reality (VR) healthcare simulation designed by Orion Immersive for Health Education England, the UK government agency responsible for training in the UK National Health Service (NHS).

ST NEOTS, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO of Orion Immersive, Mark Christian, will become the COO of Medical Realities reporting to Medical Realities Co-Founder and CEO Steve Dann. Mark will also join the Medical Realities Board of Directors.

The acquisition of Orion Immersive will accelerate our efforts and enhance our value proposition, strengthening Medical Realities into a larger company with a faster path to profitability as well as acquiring talented expertise. From a strategic point of view, this deal will buttress our current leadership position in providing a world-leading immersive education solution. Orion Immersive also brings a wealth of experience with creating clinical simulations in a wide range of healthcare disciplines including mental health and primary care.

Mark Christian said: “I have admired the groundbreaking work that was being done at Medical Realities long before officially joining the company. Over the years Medical Realities have been pioneers in immersive training and education for the healthcare industry. I’m looking forward to continuing their reputation for innovation in the edtech space.”

Co-Founder, Steve Dann said: “We expect the combined company will be able to move even more quickly and expertly toward improving healthcare training and education. This is a truly transformational combination of companies, technologies and teams, accelerating our growth plans geared towards improving training and education in the healthcare sector worldwide.”

About Medical Realities
Medical Realities is a multi-award winning global provider of XR content to the healthcare education and training industry, Founded in 2016, Medical Realities has one of the World’s largest portfolio of VR immersive training content for healthcare professional www.medicalrealities.com

Steve Dann, Medical Realities, steve.dann@medicalrealities.com, https://www.linkedin.com/in/stevedann1

About Orion Immersive
Orion Immersive is an AR/VR design and consultancy company specialising in immersive healthcare education. It supports the design, product management and strategic planning for clients globally - bringing to market innovative education solutions using the latest AR/VR technology.

Mark Christian, Orion Immersive, mark@orionimmersive.com, https://linkedin.com/in/christianmark

Editorial contact for further information or follow-up
Sarah Khan at kdm communications limited, St Neots, UK
+44 1480 405333
pressreleases@kdm-communications.com

